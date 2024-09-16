The Latest: Emmy Awards honor the best of TV with father-son duo Eugene and Dan Levy as hosts

“Shogun,” “The Bear” and “Baby Reindeer” are favorites going into the night. “Shogun″ is expected to win best drama series after picking up 14 wins at the Creative Arts Emmy Awards held last weekend.

The Emmys are back in their traditional mid-September spot after a single strike-delayed edition in January.

The show began at 8 p.m., Eastern time, and is airing on ABC from the Peacock Theater in downtown Los Angeles.

For more on this year's Emmy Awards, visit: https://apnews.com/hub/emmy-awards

Here's the latest:

Candice Bergen goes there, with an implicit swipe at JD Vance

“Today, a Republican vice president would never attack a woman for having kids. So, as they say, my work here is done,” Candice Bergen wryly said before presenting the lead actress in a comedy series award.

She was referring to her Murphy Brown character being attacked by then-Vice President Dan Quayle for being a single mom.

Her subsequent “meow” got a big laugh and applause from the audience, including Jon Stewart.