springfield-news-sun logo
X

The Latest: Alcott wins men's wheelchair for Golden Slam

Dylan Alcott, of Australia, celebrates after defeating Niels Vink, of the Netherlands, during the men's wheelchair quad singles final at the U.S. Open tennis tournament in New York, Sunday, Sept. 12, 2021. (AP Photo/Seth Wenig)
Caption
Dylan Alcott, of Australia, celebrates after defeating Niels Vink, of the Netherlands, during the men's wheelchair quad singles final at the U.S. Open tennis tournament in New York, Sunday, Sept. 12, 2021. (AP Photo/Seth Wenig)

Credit: Seth Wenig

Credit: Seth Wenig

Nation & World
Updated 51 minutes ago
Dylan Alcott won the men’s wheelchair quad singles title at the U.S. Open to complete a Golden Slam

NEW YORK (AP) — The Latest on the U.S. Open tennis tournament (all times local):

___

4:35 p.m.

Dylan Alcott won the men's wheelchair quad singles title to complete a Golden Slam.

The No. 1 seed from Australia beat Niels Vink of the Netherlands 7-5, 6-2.

Alcott became the second Golden Slam winner of the day on the wheelchair tour. Diede de Groot of the Netherlands also won a Paralympic gold medal along with victories in all four major tournaments.

Shingo Kunieda of Japan won the title in the wheelchair men's singles division with a 6-1, 6-4 victory over Alfie Hewett of Britain.

___

4:20 p.m.

Novak Djokovic is underway with the last match he needs to win for a calendar-year Grand Slam.

Djokovic is facing Daniil Medvedev in the fourth U.S. Open men's final over the last 25 years between the top two seeds. Djokovic was the No. 1 seed in all of them.

A victory for the Serbian would make him the first man since Rod Laver in 1969 to win all four Grand Slam singles titles in the same year. It would also be his 21st major title, passing Roger Federer and Rafael Nadal for most among men.

___

3:15 p.m.

Sam Stosur and Zhang Shuai won their second Grand Slam women's doubles title together and denied Coco Gauff and Caty McNally their first with a 6-3, 3-6, 6-3 victory.

The No. 14 seeds added the U.S. Open title to the Australian Open they won in 2019.

Gauff and McNally, seeded 11th, were hoping to join 18-year-old singles champion Emma Raducanu as teenage titlists at the U.S. Open.

But the veterans were a little too good, with Stosur adding this doubles title to the one she won in Flushing Meadows in 2005, and the singles title she earned by beating Serena Williams in 2011.

___

2:35 p.m.

Diede de Groot has completed the first Golden Slam in wheelchair tennis.

De Groot beat Yui Jamiji of Japan 6-3, 6-2 to win the U.S. Open wheelchair women's singles title.

The No. 1 seed from the Netherlands added that title to her victories this year at the Australian Open, French Open and Wimbledon, along with the gold medal she won earlier this month in the Paralympics.

She is the first tennis player to win all four major titles plus a gold medal in the same year since Steffi Graf in 1988.

Dylan Alcott of Australia was trying to duplicate the feat on the men's side later Sunday.

___

12:40 p.m.

Novak Djokovic is playing in the U.S. Open final for the ninth time and has never had more at stake.

The top-ranked player will complete a calendar-year Grand Slam and collect a men's-record 21st major title with a victory over No. 2 seed Daniil Medvedev.

Djokovic beat Medvedev in the Australian Open final, then won the French Open and Wimbledon. He is trying to become the first man to win all four Grand Slams in the same year since Rod Laver in 1969.

If he does, Djokovic will break a tie with Roger Federer and Rafael Nadal for most major titles among men.

Djokovic is 3-5 in the U.S. Open final. His nine appearances are the most in the professional era, dating to 1968.

Medvedev is trying to win his first Grand Slam title, having lost to Nadal in the 2019 U.S. Open final in his first attempt.

Also Sunday, American teenagers Coco Gauff and Caty McNally will try to win their first Grand Slam doubles title against the team of Sam Stosur and Zhang Shuai.

___

More AP Tennis: https://apnews.com/hub/tennis and https://twitter.com/AP_Sports

Novak Djokovic, of Serbia, walks onto the court to play against Daniil Medvedev, of Russia, in the men's singles final of the US Open tennis championships, Sunday, Sept. 12, 2021, in New York. (AP Photo/John Minchillo)
Caption
Novak Djokovic, of Serbia, walks onto the court to play against Daniil Medvedev, of Russia, in the men's singles final of the US Open tennis championships, Sunday, Sept. 12, 2021, in New York. (AP Photo/John Minchillo)

Credit: John Minchillo

Credit: John Minchillo

Daniil Medvedev, of Russia, walks onto the court to play against Novak Djokovic, of Serbia, during the men's singles final of the US Open tennis championships, Sunday, Sept. 12, 2021, in New York. (AP Photo/John Minchillo)
Caption
Daniil Medvedev, of Russia, walks onto the court to play against Novak Djokovic, of Serbia, during the men's singles final of the US Open tennis championships, Sunday, Sept. 12, 2021, in New York. (AP Photo/John Minchillo)

Credit: John Minchillo

Credit: John Minchillo

Diede De Groot, of the Netherlands, holds the championship trophy after her victory over Yui Kamiji, of Japan, in the women's wheelchair singles final at the US Open tennis championships, Sunday, Sept. 12, 2021, in New York. (AP Photo/Elise Amendola)
Caption
Diede De Groot, of the Netherlands, holds the championship trophy after her victory over Yui Kamiji, of Japan, in the women's wheelchair singles final at the US Open tennis championships, Sunday, Sept. 12, 2021, in New York. (AP Photo/Elise Amendola)

Credit: Elise Amendola

Credit: Elise Amendola

In Other News
1
Tailgating, face-painted fans back in force at NFL stadiums
2
Steelers rally to beat Bills 23-16 to open season
3
The Latest: Browns' Harrison ejected after shoving KC coach
4
Frontrunner to replace Merkel on defensive in TV debate
5
Taylor helps Texans down Lawrence, mistake-prone Jags 37-21
© 2021 Springfield News Sun.
All Rights Reserved.
By using this website, you accept the terms of our
Visitor Agreement and Privacy Policy, and understand your options regarding Ad Choices.
Learn about Careers at Cox Enterprises.
Back to Top