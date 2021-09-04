The Latest: Djokovic faces Nishikori in afternoon at US Open

Djokovic is attempting to complete the first calendar-year Grand Slam in men's tennis since Rod Laver won all four major championships in 1969.

Also on Saturday's schedule on a sunny day: 2019 U.S. Open champion Bianca Andreescu. She is facing Greet Minnen at Louis Armstrong Stadium.

No. 1 Ash Barty and Tokyo Olympic gold medalist Alexander Zverev are due to play in Arthur Ashe Stadium at night.

Defending champion Naomi Osaka and two leading men's seeds — No. 3 Stefanos Tsitsipas and No. 5 Andrey Rublev — all lost Friday.

