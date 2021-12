The Latest: Panthers start quick under new play-caller Nixon

--Steve Reed reporting from Charlotte, N.C.

1:15 p.m.

The New York Jets held a moment of silence before their game against the New Orleans Saints in honor of former wide receiver Demaryius Thomas, who died Thursday in his suburban Atlanta home at 33.

Thomas played the last of his 10 NFL seasons with the Jets in 2019, catching 36 passes for 433 yards and a touchdown in 11 games.

The Jets showed a picture of Thomas in his New York jersey on the stadium videoboards with the words: “In Memory of Demaryius Thomas. 1987-2021.”

Thomas spent his first eight NFL seasons in Denver after he was drafted in the first round out of Georgia Tech. He was a five-time Pro Bowl selection for the Broncos, with whom he became a favorite of fans and teammates. He later joined the Jets in his final NFL stop.

LaTonya Bonseigneur, a cousin who grew up with Thomas, told The Associated Press the family believes he died from a seizure in his home in Roswell, Georgia.

Thomas had 724 career receptions for 9,763 yards and 63 touchdowns.

— Dennis Waszak Jr. reporting from East Rutherford, New Jersey.

1 p.m.

The visiting sideline will have a familiar home look for the Dallas Cowboys at Washington.

After getting word from other teams that the sideline benches at FedEx Field were in major need of an upgrade, the Cowboys made sure to bring their own for this showdown game.

The Cowboys rented four benches from a private vendor. When they arrived at the stadium Sunday, they were already decked out in Cowboys logos and marks.

The Cowboys heard from the Seahawks, who recently played against Washington and had complaints that the heated benches were malfunctioning.

Earlier in the week, Cowboys RB Ezekiel Elliott actually commented about the benefits of playing outdoors in colder games, saying the heated benches are good for his injured knee.

The Cowboys just made sure Zeke and his teammates will get that opportunity on Sunday.

12:15 p.m.

The Dallas Cowboys will have a chance to cool off the surging Washington Football Team when longtime rivals meet at FedEx Field.

Washington is riding a four-game winning streak that's carried it to 6-6, two games behind first-place Dallas (8-4). The Football Team will be shorthanded along the defensive line. Montez Sweat and James Smith-Williams are both out after being placed on the COVID-19 list. Washington is already without star Chase Young, out for the season with a knee injury.

Washington swept the season series from Dallas last year on its way to the NFC East title.

In Cleveland, Baltimore will look to beat the Browns for the second time in three weeks. The Ravens edged Cleveland 16-10 in Baltimore late last month. A Ravens win would basically end any hope the Browns (6-6) have of capturing the AFC North.

The Browns will be without their top two tight ends. David Njoku, who leads the team in yards receiving, is out after testing positive for COVID-19 earlier this week. Harrison Bryant will also miss the game with a high ankle sprain.

The early window also features Kansas City (8-4) looking for a fifth straight win as it hosts Las Vegas (6-6). Tennessee (8-4) is at home against lowly Jacksonville (2-10) while Atlanta (5-7) travels to Carolina (5-7), Seattle (4-8) visits Houston (2-10) and New Orleans (5-7) faces the New York Jets (3-9).

11:55 a.m.

The Kansas City Chiefs will be without L’Jarius Sneed when they play the Las Vegas Raiders on Sunday after the brother of their starting cornerback was killed in a stabbing in his hometown of Minden, Louisiana.

T’Qarontarion Harrison, who was largely responsible for raising Sneed as a child, was killed during an incident Friday. Police in Minden say a woman, Angela Washington, has been charged with second-degree homicide.

Sneed remained in Louisiana on Sunday to be with his family.

Sneed has played 756 snaps this season, more than anybody else on the Chiefs defense, and his emergence as one of their best defensive backs has been crucial to a stunning turnaround on that side of the ball. Kansas City was historically inept on defense earlier this season but has held five straight opponents to 17 points or fewer. ___

