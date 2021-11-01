The Latest: COP26 delegates face big lines as leaders arrive

— This item has been corrected to show that leaders were greeted with elbow bumps, not fist bumps.

ANKARA, Turkey — Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan decided not to travel to Glasgow to attend the COP26 climate conference and flew straight back to Turkey from the Group of 20 summit in Rome.

The state-run Anadolu Agency said Erdogan’s plane landed in Istanbul early Monday.

Erdogan’s office didn't provide an explanation for the change of plans. Turkish media reports said however, that the Turkish president decided to cancel his trip to Glasgow over security concerns, following restrictions that would be imposed on the size of the Turkish delegation as well as on the number of their motorised vehicles.

Turkey’s parliament ratified the Paris climate agreement last month after holding off for years as it sought to be reclassified as a developing country rather than a developed country.

GLASGOW, Scotland — More than 130 world leaders will grab center stage Monday and Tuesday in international climate negotiations in Glasgow.

From U.S. President Joe Biden to Seychelles President Wavel Ramkalawan, more than half of the planet’s heads of state and government will kick off two weeks of climate talks.

It’s designed to set the talks in the right direction with big ideas and give-and-take and then leave the negotiations over how to slow intensifying global warming to government officials.

A former U.N. climate chief says that leaders-first process was one of the keys to the 2015 Paris agreement working.

Caption British Prime Minister Boris Johnson, left, and United Nations Secretary General Antonio Guterres, right, greet Latvia's President Egils Levits during arrivals at the COP26 U.N. Climate Summit in Glasgow, Scotland, Monday, Nov. 1, 2021. The U.N. climate summit in Glasgow gathers leaders from around the world, in Scotland's biggest city, to lay out their vision for addressing the common challenge of global warming. (AP Photo/Alastair Grant, Pool) Credit: Alastair Grant Credit: Alastair Grant

Caption Suriname President Chan Santokhi arrives for the COP26 summit at the Scottish Event Campus (SEC) in Glasgow, Scotland, Monday Nov. 1, 2021. The U.N. climate summit in Glasgow gathers leaders from around the world, in Scotland's biggest city, to lay out their vision for addressing the common challenge of global warming. (Phil Noble/Pool via AP) Credit: Phil Noble Credit: Phil Noble

Caption Turkey's President Recep Tayyip Erdogan speaks during a media conference at the G20 summit in Rome, Sunday, Oct. 31, 2021. The two-day Group of 20 summit concluded on Sunday, the first in-person gathering of leaders of the world's biggest economies since the COVID-19 pandemic started. (AP Photo/Domenico Stinellis) Credit: Domenico Stinellis Credit: Domenico Stinellis

Caption Sweden's Prime Minister Stefan Lofven arrives for the COP26 summit at the Scottish Event Campus (SEC) in Glasgow, Scotland, Monday Nov. 1, 2021. The U.N. climate summit in Glasgow gathers leaders from around the world, in Scotland's biggest city, to lay out their vision for addressing the common challenge of global warming. (Phil Noble/Pool via AP) Credit: Phil Noble Credit: Phil Noble