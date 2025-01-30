The Latest: Collision between passenger jet and Army helicopter near DC leaves no survivors

The body of the plane was found upside down in three sections in waist-deep water. The wreckage of the helicopter was also found. At least 28 bodies were pulled from the icy waters of the Potomac River. There was no immediate word on the cause of the collision, but officials said flight conditions were clear as the jet arrived from Wichita, Kansas.

U.S. Figure Skating previously confirmed that several skaters, coaches and family members were on the commercial flight after attending a development camp that followed the national championships that ended Sunday in Wichita.

Cockpit voice and flight data recorders have been recovered from the plane

“NTSB investigators recovered the cockpit voice recorder and flight data recorder from the Bombardier CRJ700 airplane involved in yesterday’s midair collision at DCA,” National Transportation Safety Board spokesperson Peter Knudson said. “The recorders are at the NTSB labs for evaluation.”

2 Chinese nationals were among the victims

The Chinese embassy in the U.S. said two Chinese nationals were among the victims of the crash and would provide consular protection and assistance. It has asked the U.S. side to verify the information, officially inform the Chinese side and provide assistance to the families of the victims.

“The Chinese Embassy extends deepest condolences to all the victims and sympathies to the bereaved families,” an embassy statement said. It did not offer further details on the victims.

Aviation experts have long worried DC’s congested airspace could lead to catastrophe

Even in peak flying conditions, experts said, the airspace around Reagan Airport can challenge the most experienced pilots, who must navigate hundreds of other commercial planes, military aircraft and restricted areas around sensitive sites.

"This was a disaster waiting to happen," said Ross Aimer, a retired United Airlines captain and chief executive officer of Aero Consulting Experts. "Those of us who have been around a long time have been yelling into a vacuum that something like this would happen because our systems are stretched to extremes."

A different regional jet had to maneuver around a military helicopter at Reagan Airport just over 24 hours prior to collision

Just over 24 hours before Wednesday’s fatal midair collision, a different regional jet executed a go-around maneuver when descending to land at Reagan Airport due to a military helicopter in the same area.

Flight tracking sites and air traffic control logs show the Embraer E-175 was cleared to land at the airport’s Runway 19 and advised about a helicopter in its vicinity. It executed a go-around after its automated collision avoidance system ordered what is known as a ‘resolution advisory’ to avoid nearby traffic, which put the aircraft out of proper alignment for landing. It landed safely minutes later.

The military helicopter, callsign PAT1, was advised of the descending airplane. Flight tracking sites show the plane flew roughly 1,000 feet (300 meters) above the helicopter, a normally acceptable separation.

Airline pilots are trained to respond immediately to resolution advisories, which are designed to avoid a potential mishap, but occasionally sound alarms for traffic that does not pose an immediate threat to safety.

Other deadly commercial airline crashes in the US

Fatal crashes of commercial aircraft in the U.S. have become a rarity. The deadliest recent crash was in 2009 near Buffalo, New York. All 45 passengers and the four crew members were killed when the Bombardier DHC-8 propeller plane crashed into a house. One person on the ground also was killed.

The collision Wednesday of the Bombardier CRJ-701 twin-engine plane and UH-60 Blackhawk occurred over the Potomac River and the aircraft fell into the water. In 1982 an Air Florida flight crashed into the Potomac and killed 78.

Pilots union says its accident investigation team is working with the NTSB

Jason Ambrosi, president of the Air Line Pilots Association said the union’s accident investigation team was on the scene working with the National Transportation Safety Board, and its Critical Incident Response Program was working to support union members and the families involved in the collision.

“We mourn the loss of our friends, colleagues, and members of our ALPA and Association of Flight Attendants union family,” he said.

Ambrosi reiterated in a statement what the NTSB has said — the investigation must have the time to do its work.

“A lot of details and speculation will come out in response to this tragedy, but we must remember to let the investigation run its course,” he said.

Air traffic control staffing was normal, AP source says

One air traffic controller was responsible for coordinating helicopter traffic and arriving and departing planes when the collision happened, according to a report by the Federal Aviation Administration obtained by The Associated Press.

The configuration was “not normal,” the report said, but a person familiar with the matter said the staffing at the air traffic control tower on Wednesday night was at a normal level. The positions are regularly combined when controllers need to step away from the console for breaks, are in the process of a shift change, or air traffic is slow, the person said, speaking on the condition of anonymity to discuss internal procedures.

Asian Pacific American Caucus criticizes Trump’s comments blaming DEI

The leadership of the Congressional Asian Pacific American Caucus has also criticized President Trump for his attempts to blame DEI policies for the collision, calling it “despicable.”

“President Trump has made baseless claims that seek to blame people of color for this horrific tragedy. It is despicable,” read the statement from the congressional caucus. “We don’t need racist lies, we need answers, and a leader who will put aside partisan politics to unite our country. President Trump has failed to meet this moment. The American people deserve better.”

FAA has long struggled with air traffic controller shortages

The Federal Aviation Administration has long struggled with a shortage of air traffic controllers and identified fatigue as a factor that might lead to mistakes.

After a number of highly publicized close calls between planes that were following orders from control towers, the FAA said last summer that it would increase the minimum time controllers get between shifts starting this year.

An agreement between the agency and the National Air Traffic Controllers Association called for 10 hours off between shifts, 12 hours off before and after a midnight shift, and a limit on consecutive overtime assignments.

Although then-FAA Administrator Mike Whitaker said in September that the agency had met its 2024 goal of hiring 1,800 controllers, airline executives said they expected the problem to persist.

The cause of Wednesday night’s crash is under investigation. A preliminary FAA report obtained by The Associated Press said one air traffic controller was working two positions at the time.

Experts stress that midair collisions are incredibly rare

“Your drive to the airport is riskier than your flight from the airport,” said Michael McCormick, an assistant professor and program coordinator for air traffic management at Embry-Riddle Aeronautical University in Daytona Beach, Florida. “Aviation remains, in spite of what happened yesterday night, the safest mode of transportation in the United States.”

Hassan Shahidi, president and CEO of Flight Safety Foundation, also stressed how rare this kind of deadly accident is.

“This should have never happened. It is absolutely preventable,” Shahidi said, adding that he and others will continue to follow the NTSB’s investigation into the exact cause of the collision to help ensure that it never happens again.

Part of that might come down to modernization and additional resources, he said.

“We have highly trained air traffic controllers all over the country. We have highly trained pilots all over the country. They’re doing their jobs well,” he said. “But we also need to understand what else is needed — in terms of technology, in terms of modernization of the air traffic control system, in terms of additional personnel and training support.”

Black lawmakers blast Trump’s comments blaming DEI for the collision

A group of Black lawmakers issued a statement mourning the lives of those killed in the D.C. plane collision and blasting Trump's comments that diversity, equity and inclusion efforts were at fault.

“It is our hope that the outpour of condolences and support from people across our nation will bring solace during this season of bereavement,” said Rep. Yvette Clark, chair of the Congressional Black Caucus. “However, the opportunity to fully focus our sympathies on those who are in mourning and who may not have even retrieved their dearly departed was marred by a truly disgusting and disgraceful display of racist political prognostication.”

The group added that diversity efforts “are American values” that “work to benefit all Americans who have been traditionally kept out of opportunities.

The Army has seen an increase in major aviation accidents in recent years

The Army saw 15 flight and two ground Class A incidents in fiscal year 2024, according to safety data obtained by The Associated Press through the Freedom of Information Act and a January 2025 Army aviation safety report.

Class A incidents are any aviation accident that results in the destruction of the aircraft, deaths of service members or more than $2.5 million in damage to the airframe.

In a briefing with Pentagon reporters Thursday, Army aviation Chief of Staff Jonathan Koziol said the spike in incidents last year had prompted the Army to do a safety stand-down, in which units pause flight operations to evaluate safety procedures “to not allow these types of incidents to happen,” Koziol said.

Trump signs an aviation order rolling back federal diversity initiatives

He says the presidential memorandum on aviation safety will undo “damage” done to related federal agencies by the Biden administration.

The president singled out policies meant to promote diversity and inclusion by the Biden White House and of the administrations of other Democrats, saying, “What they’ve done is disgraceful.”

Signing the memorandum in the Oval Office, Trump repeated — without evidence — his past assertions that federal diversity programs contributed to a helicopter and a regional jet colliding near Washington, D.C.

He said the memorandum can help ensure that “we have very strong people running” key aviation agencies.

President of air traffic controllers union says they ‘cannot comment on the specifics’ of the crash

Nick Daniels, president of the National Air Traffic Controllers Association, wrote in a statement that “it would be premature to speculate on the root cause of this accident.”

“We will wait for the National Transportation Safety Board to complete its work and use that information to help guide decisions and changes to enhance and improve aviation safety,” he continued.

Daniels also offered condolences for those affected by “the tragic loss of life.”

NTSB chair says investigators will look at ‘facts’

National Transportation Safety Board Chair Jennifer Homendy said Thursday at a press conference that “we look at facts on our investigation and that will take some time.”

She was responding to a question on speculation about the cause of the crash.

At a press conference earlier Thursday, Trump suggested that the Federal Aviation Administration’s diversity efforts had made air travel less safe.

The president asserted his opinion even though the crash has yet to be fully investigated and there has been no determination as to whether the FAA did anything wrong.

Homendy also said the black boxes from the aircraft have not been recovered yet.

Attorney says airport's crowded space is well-known fact

The crowded airspace around the airport was well known before the crash, said Robert Clifford, an aviation attorney from Chicago involved in numerous airline disaster cases.

“I can’t get over how stunningly clear it is that this was a preventable crash and this should never, ever have occurred,” Clifford told The Associated Press.

“There have been discussions for some time about the congestion associated with that and the potential for disaster. And we saw it come home last night,” Clifford said.

He said the Ronald Reagan Washington National Airport was “very unique" as it is not only located near the nation's capital but also is a highly restricted space.

“However, because of the massive military presence in our capital, the Pentagon and a number of bases, there’s understandably a lot of military aircraft in the area.”

Army: Crew of Blackhawk that crashed was ‘very experienced’

The crew that was flying the Army Blackhawk helicopter was “very experienced” and were not new to the unit or the congested flying that occurs daily around Washington, D.C., said Jonathan Koziol, chief of staff for Army aviation.

“Both pilots had flown this specific route before, at night. This wasn’t something new to either one of them,” Koziol said. “Even the crew chief in the back has been in the unit for a very long time, very familiar with the area, very familiar with the routing structure.”

The crew included an instructor pilot and pilot in command were experienced to the point where either crew member “could manage that helicopter by themselves.”

Bodies of 3 Army soldiers recovered

The bodies of all three soldiers who were on board the Army helicopter have been recovered, U.S. officials say.

Officials said the remains will be at Air Force Mortuary Affairs Operations at Dover Air Force Base in Delaware. That office coordinates the dignified transfer of fallen service members. The officials spoke on condition of anonymity to discuss details not yet announced. No identities of the crew have been released.

Flights resume at Reagan Airport

Flights resumed at the Ronald Reagan Washington National Airport outside of Washington, D.C., shortly after 11 a.m. Thursday. Many flights had been canceled, and other flights were delayed until late morning or afternoon.

Transportation Secretary Sean Duffy, who was sworn in earlier this week, was asked if he could reassure Americans that the United States still has the safest airspace in the world.

“Can I guarantee the American flying public that the United States has the most safe and secure airspace in the world? And the answer to that is, absolutely yes, we do,” he said.

Likely the deadliest plane crash in a quarter-century

If all 64 people on board the plane were killed, it would be the deadliest U.S. airline crash since Nov. 12, 2001, when an American Airlines flight crashed into a residential area of Belle Harbor, New York, just after takeoff from Kennedy Airport, killing all 260 people aboard.

Former transportation secreta

ry calls Trump’s criticisms ‘despicable’

“As families grieve, Trump should be leading, not lying,” former Transportation Secretary Pete Buttigieg posted on the social platform X shortly after Trump sharply criticized Buttigieg and denounced what he called Democratic-led efforts to promote diversity at federal agencies.

Trump said Buttigieg at the transportation department had “run it right into the ground with his diversity.”

Buttigieg noted that when he led the agency, it “had zero commercial airline crash fatalities out of millions of flights on our watch.”

Schumer: Trump focus is on conspiracy theories about crash

Senate Democratic Leader Chuck Schumer of New York said Trump spewing conspiracy theories about the crash “turns your stomach.”

“It’s one thing for internet pundits to spew off conspiracy theories, it’s another for the president of the United States,” Schumer said at the Capitol.

Schumer's remarks appear aimed at statements by Trump made Thursday. After opening a news conference with a moment of silence for the crash victims — Trump used most of his time at the podium to cast political blame.

Without evidence, Trump blamed air traffic controllers, the helicopter pilots and Democratic policies at federal agencies.

Trump says he thinks FAA diversity hiring has hurt air safety

Trump has suggested that the Federal Aviation Administration’s diversity efforts had made air travel less safe.

The president asserted his opinion even though the crash has yet to be fully investigated and there has been no determination as to whether the administration did anything wrong.

Trump also suggested he might make sweeping changes at federal aviation agencies, singling out air traffic controllers. There could firings “if we find that people aren’t mentally competent," he said.

Trump blamed previous administrations’ efforts to promote diversity at federal agencies for contributing to the crash. Asked why he thought that was an issue what happened, he responded, “Because I have common sense.”

Trump: No one survived

Trump says there were no survivors in the collision.

“As one nation, we grieve for every precious soul that has been taken from us so suddenly,” Trump said at a press briefing Thursday.

“Sadly, there are no survivors," he said.

Trump said it was still not clear what led to the crash. He said the U.S. miliary and the National Transportation Safety Board are investigating.

“We’ll find out how this disaster occurred and will ensure that nothing like this ever happens again," he said.

'Coast Guard joins in rescue and recovery effort

Coast Guard boats are helping to scour the chilly waters of the Potomac River for victims of the crash.

Every “available U.S. Coast Guard resource for search and rescue” has been deployed to join other agencies, said Secretary Kristi Noem of the Department of Homeland Security.

“We are actively monitoring the situation & stand ready to support local responders,” Noem said on X.

In a statement, the Coast Guard says its pollution crews have been mobilized and are ready to respond if necessary.

The Coast Guard is working with the Army Corps of Engineers and Navy’s Supervisor of Salvage and Diving to coordinate removing the wreckage and keeping river traffic out of the area until it becomes safe.

Trump sends message of condolence

Trump has sent a message of condolence to those affected by the deadly collision at a D.C.-area airport.

“I have been fully briefed on the terrible accident which just took place at Reagan National Airport. May God Bless their souls,” he said on Truth Social. “Thank you for the incredible work being done by our first responders. I am monitoring the situation and will provide more details as they arise.”

Six killed from Boston-area figure skating club

Two young figure skaters, two of their parents and two highly regarded Russian figure skating coaches were among those killed in the crash.

“This will have long reaching impacts for our community,” said Doug Zeghibe, chief executive at the Skating Club of Boston, said during a news conference where he was visibly emotional.

U.S. Figure Skating previously confirmed that several skaters, coaches and family members were on the commercial flight after attending a development camp that followed the national championships, which wrapped up Sunday in Wichita, Kansas.

Russian figure skaters are among the victims

Two Russian figure skating coaches, Evgenia Shishkova and Vadim Naumov, whose son recently finished fourth at the U.S. Figure Skating Championships, were among those killed.

They were well-known Russian skaters who coaching at the Skating Club of Boston since 2017.

Officials say they do not believe anyone survived in the Wednesday crash.

FAA joins NTSB in investigation of midair collision

Investigators from the Federal Aviation Administration will join the NTSB-led investigation of the collision.

Airport to reopen at 11 a.m.

Located along the Potomac River, just southwest of Washington, D.C., the Ronald Reagan Washington National Airport is a popular choice because it’s much closer to the U.S. capital than the larger Dulles International Airport.

All takeoffs and landings from Reagan Airport were halted following the crash. It will reopen at 11 a.m. Thursday, the Federal Aviation Administration announced.

Fire chief confident that remains of victims will be recovered

Washington Fire Chief John Donnelly says he’s confident that the remains of those killed in the crash will be recovered, but it may take some time. At least 28 bodies have been recovered.

Officials said flight conditions were clear as the jet coming from Wichita, Kansas, was making a routine landing when the helicopter flew into its path.

American Airlines has sent up centers in Washington and Wichita, Kansas, for people searching for information about family members and families.

Duffy says accident was “absolutely" preventable

Asked about Trump suggesting in an overnight social media post that the collision could have been prevented, Transportation Secretary Sean Duffy said, “Do I think this was preventable? Absolutely.

Duffy also said passengers should be “assured” that flying is safe.

“I would just say that everyone who flies in American skies expects that we fly safely. That when you depart an airport, you get to your destination," he said. "That didn’t happen last night, and I know that President Trump, his administration, the FAA, the DOT, we will not rest until we have answers for the families and for the flying public. You should be assured that when you fly, you’re safe.”

Duffy says US has “safest airspace in the world”

"We have early indicators of what happened here and I will tell you with complete confidence we have the safest airspace in the world,” Duffy said.

Duffy said that, prior to the collision, the plane and helicopter flight paths “were not unusual for what happens in the DC airspace”

“Everything was standard in the lead up to the crash. Obviously there was something that happened here,” Duffy said.

27 people traveling on American Airlines jet confirmed dead

First responders have recovered the bodies of 27 passengers from the American Airlines jet, officials say.

Officials said they were still searching for other casualties but did not believe there were any other survivors, which would make it the deadliest U.S. air crash in nearly 24 years.

Rescuers now working to recover the dead

Michael Waltz, Trump’s national security advisor, said on Fox News Channel that at “about 4 a.m., we transitioned from response to recovery.”

Asked if that was everyone aboard, Waltz said, “That’s what it’s looking like.”

