The Latest: Canucks to reopen facilities Monday at earliest

The league says the player has not been around the team since March 31, but the decision was still made to push back the reopening of the Canucks' facilities. The league added it doesn’t believe this will endanger Vancouver resuming the season Friday.

The Canucks haven’t played since March 24 after a COVID-19 outbreak caused 21 players and four staff members to test positive. They had 19 roster players on the protocol list Saturday.