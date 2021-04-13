X

The Latest: Canadian Hockey League cancels Memorial Cup

Nation & World | 1 hour ago
By The Associated Press
The Canadian Hockey League has canceled the 2021 Memorial Cup due to the effects of the coronavirus pandemic

The Latest on the effects of the coronavirus outbreak on sports around the world:

___

The Canadian Hockey League has canceled the 2021 Memorial Cup due to the effects of the coronavirus pandemic.

CHL President Dan MacKenzie said Tuesday the decision was made based on "limitations on travel, border restrictions, and quarantining requirements that would make it impossible to produce league champions.”

The decision was made with the approval of the CHL's three member leagues, the Western Hockey League, Ontario Hockey League, and Quebec Major Junior Hockey League.

The Memorial Cup is an annual round-robin event and the coveted prize of Canadian junior hockey. It features 60 teams from Canada and four U.S. states.

The dates and location of the 2022 Memorial Cup will be announced at a later date.

___

More AP sports: https://apnews.com/hub/apf-sports and https://twitter.com/AP_Sports

In Other News

© 2021 Springfield News Sun. All Rights Reserved. By using this website, you accept the terms of our Visitor Agreement and Privacy Policy, and understand your options regarding Ad Choices. Learn about Careers at Cox Enterprises.