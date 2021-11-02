springfield-news-sun logo
The Latest: Rosario back in Braves’ leadoff spot

Atlanta Braves' Eddie Rosario celebrates after scoring on a double by Austin Riley during the sixth inning in Game 4 of baseball's World Series between the Houston Astros and the Atlanta Braves Saturday, Oct. 30, 2021, in Atlanta. (AP Photo/Brynn Anderson)
Atlanta Braves' Eddie Rosario celebrates after scoring on a double by Austin Riley during the sixth inning in Game 4 of baseball's World Series between the Houston Astros and the Atlanta Braves Saturday, Oct. 30, 2021, in Atlanta. (AP Photo/Brynn Anderson)

Nation & World
Updated 25 minutes ago
Eddie Rosario was back in the Atlanta Braves’ leadoff spot against right-hander Luis Garcia and Jorge Soler moved to designated hitter in Game 6 of the World Series against Houston

HOUSTON (AP) — The Latest on Game 6 of the World Series (all times local):

3:28 p.m.

Eddie Rosario was back in the Atlanta Braves’ leadoff spot against right-hander Luis Garcia and Jorge Soler moved to designated hitter in Game 6 of the World Series against Houston.

First baseman Freddie Freeman hit third following Rosario and Soler, followed by third baseman Austin Riley, center fielder Adam Duvall, right fielder Joc Pederson, second baseman Ozzie Albies, catcher Travis d’Arnaud and shortstop Dansby Swanson.

Game 2 loser Max Fried was on the mound.

___

3:10 p.m.

Alex Bregman remained seventh in the Houston Astros’ batting order and Carlos Correa third for World Series Game 6 against the Atlanta Braves on Tuesday night.

Astros manager Dusty Baker dropped Bregman down from third and moved Correa up from fifth for Game 5. Bregman hit an RBI double that started Houston’s comeback from a four-run deficit and Correa had three hits and two RBIs.

Bregman is hitting .111 (2 for 18) in the Series and Correa is at .263 (5 for 19).

Second baseman Jose Altuve was to lead off, followed by left fielder Michael Brantley, Correa, designated hitter Yordan Álvarez, first baseman Yuli Gurriel, right fielder Kyle Tucker, Bregman, center fielder Jose Siri and catcher Martín Maldonado.

Right-hander Luis Garcia was on the mound with three days’ rest after lasting 3 2/3 innings and taking the loss in Game 3.

___

2:45 p.m.

Major League Baseball planned to have the retractable roof open at Minute Maid Park for Game 6 of the World Series.

The roof was closed for Atlanta’s opening win last week and remained closed for batting practice the next day, then was open for Houston’s Game 2 win.

It was 78 degrees when early batting practice started Tuesday and skies were mostly clear.

___

11:15 a.m.

Atlanta Braves infielder/outfielder Ehire Adrianza was placed on the postseason paternity list ahead of World Series Game 6 on Tuesday night and replaced on the active roster by infielder Johan Camargo.

Adrianza is 0 for 2 in the Series, making two pinch hit appearances. He will be allowed to return should the Series extend to a Game 7.

Camargo was 0 for 4 in the NL Championship Series.

___

More AP MLB: https://apnews.com/hub/MLB and https://twitter.com/AP_Sports

Houston Astros' Alex Bregman hits a RBI-double during the second inning in Game 5 of baseball's World Series between the Houston Astros and the Atlanta Braves Sunday, Oct. 31, 2021, in Atlanta. (AP Photo/John Bazemore)
Houston Astros' Alex Bregman hits a RBI-double during the second inning in Game 5 of baseball's World Series between the Houston Astros and the Atlanta Braves Sunday, Oct. 31, 2021, in Atlanta. (AP Photo/John Bazemore)

A fan cheers during the second inning in Game 2 of baseball's World Series between the Houston Astros and the Atlanta Braves Wednesday, Oct. 27, 2021, in Houston. (AP Photo/Ashley Landis)
A fan cheers during the second inning in Game 2 of baseball's World Series between the Houston Astros and the Atlanta Braves Wednesday, Oct. 27, 2021, in Houston. (AP Photo/Ashley Landis)

