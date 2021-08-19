The Latest: Biden to keep troops in until US evacuees out

MORE ON THE CRISIS IN AFGHANISTAN:

— Taliban violently disperse rare protest days after takeover

— Mullah's rise charts Taliban's long road back to power

— Taliban allowing 'safe passage' from Kabul in US airlift

— In Taliban's 7-day march to power, a stunning string of wins

— US agencies scrub websites to protect Afghans left behind

— Find more AP coverage at https://apnews.com/hub/afghanistan

___

HERE’S WHAT ELSE IS HAPPENING:

WASHINGTON — The Biden administration has suspended all arms sales to the government of Afghanistan following the Taliban takeover of the country.

In a notice to defense contractors posted Wednesday, the State Department’s Political/Military Affairs Bureau said pending or undelivered arms transfers to Afghanistan had been put under review.

“In light of rapidly evolving circumstances in Afghanistan, the Directorate of Defense Sales Controls is reviewing all pending and issued export licenses and other approvals to determine their suitability in furthering world peace, national security and the foreign policy of the United States,” it said.

The notice said it would issue updates for defense equipment exporters in the coming days.

___

WASHINGTON — The International Monetary Fund says that the new Taliban government in Afghanistan will not at the current time be allowed to access loans or other resources from the 190-nation lending organization.

In a statement Wednesday, the IMF said it would be guided by the views of the international community.

The statement said, “There is currently a lack of clarity within the international community regarding recognition of a government in Afghanistan, as a consequence of which the country cannot access SDRs or other IMF resources.”

SDRs are special drawing rights which serve as a reserve that IMF member countries can tap into to meet payment obligations.