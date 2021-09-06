The Latest: Zverev wins 15th straight, into US Open quarters

Zverev started his winning streak at the Olympics, where he beat top-ranked Novak Djokovic in the semifinals en route to the gold medal.

Djokovic is in action later Monday.

___

1:30 p.m.

Belinda Bencic is back into the quarterfinals of the U.S. Open.

The Olympic gold medalist from Switzerland beat Iga Swiatek 7-6 (12), 6-3 to make the last eight in Flushing Meadows for the third time.

The 11th-seeded Bencic pulled out the lengthy first-set tiebreaker, then took the second set in 43 minutes — only about 20 more than the tiebreaker lasted.

Bencic was a semifinalist at the U.S. Open in 2019, the last time she played. She also reached the quarterfinals in her debut in 2014.

Swiatek, the No. 7 seed from Poland who won last year's French Open, was the only women's player to reach the fourth round in every major this year.

___

11:35 a.m.

Novak Djokovic is back at the stage of his loss at the U.S. Open last year.

The top-ranked Djokovic plays Monday night at Arthur Ashe Stadium against 20-year-old American Jenson Brooksby.

It was in the fourth round last year at Flushing Meadows that Djokovic was defaulted for accidentally hitting a line judge in the throat with a tennis ball after dropping a game in his match against Pablo Carreño Busta.

After then losing to Rafael Nadal in the French Open final, Djokovic has gone on to win all three major tournaments this year, a 24-match winning streak in Grand Slam play. He will become the first man to win all four in the same year since 1969 if he wins the U.S. Open.

Olympic champions Alexander Zverev and Belinda Bencic were also on the Labor Day schedule. American Shelby Rogers, who knocked out women's No. 1 seed Ash Barty, was set to face 18-year-old British qualifier Emma Raducanu.

___

More AP tennis: https://apnews.com/hub/tennis and https://twitter.com/AP_Sports

Caption Belinda Bencic, of Switzerland, returns a shot against Iga Swiatek, of Poland, during the fourth round of the US Open tennis championships, Monday, Sept. 6, 2021, in New York. (AP Photo/Elise Amendola) Credit: Elise Amendola Credit: Elise Amendola