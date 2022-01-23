The Latest: Barty, Nadal on court on Day 7 Australian Open

Former U.S. Open finalist Madison Keys faces a tough encounter with eighth-seed Spaniard Paola Badosa in the first of the fourth-round matches on Rod Laver Arena on Sunday.

Later, top-ranked Ashleigh Barty will continue her bid to break a long Australian Open drought when she plays No. 60-ranked Amanda Anisimova. Barty is aiming to be the first Australian woman to win the championship here since 1978.