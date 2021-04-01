The Latest: Atlanta Braves to expand capacity for home games

The Braves’ capacity will be among the highest in the big leagues. They will join Houston at 50%, which is only surpassed by the Texas Rangers’ plans to allow full capacity at the start of the season.

President Joe Biden has called the Rangers’ plan a mistake, joining health officials in warning of a possible fourth surge in COVID-19 cases while urging states to keep restrictions in place until more of the population is vaccinated.

That request has been largely rejected by governors in GOP-led states, including Georgia. The Braves announcement came one day after Gov. Brian Kemp signed an executive order rolling back the state’s coronavirus restrictions beginning April 8, including the ban on large gatherings.

___

