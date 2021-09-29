The Latest: Judge: Masks OK in So Carolina school districts

Lewis compared the General Assembly preventing mask requirements to telling schools they can no longer install wheelchair ramps.

___

MORE ON THE PANDEMIC:

— Boosters, plus more focus on unvaccinated in US

— AP-NORC poll: Virus fears linger for vaccinated older adults

— Slovenia police use water cannons at anti-COVID-19 pass protest

— Zimbabwe's vaccine mandates face supply, hesitancy issues

___

See all of AP's pandemic coverage at https://apnews.com/hub/coronavirus-pandemic

___

HERE’S WHAT ELSE IS HAPPENING:

DENVER — A judge on Wednesday dismissed an attempt by a group of Denver police officers to block the city’s vaccine mandate, a day before it’s set to take effect.

In a lawsuit filed last week, seven officers claimed the city didn’t have the authority to impose the mandate under a local disaster emergency declared by Mayor Michael Hancock at the start of the pandemic, noting that Democratic Gov. Jared Polis rescinded his statewide emergency pandemic order in July.

They claim the city should have followed the longer process laid out in state law to impose regulations. However, Judge Shelley Gilman ruled that law only applies to state agencies. Under city law, the officers should have appealed the vaccine mandate, first issued on Aug. 2, at the city level before filing a lawsuit, she said. Since they didn’t, Gilman said she had no jurisdiction to decide the case and dismissed it.

Under the Denver public health order, updated Sept. 1, all city employees, workers in public and private schools and people who work for private employers such as hospitals, homeless shelters, childcare centers, must show proof that they are vaccinated. City workers face dismissal if they don’t comply.

___

NEW YORK — A new survey finds that vaccinated older adults are far more worried about COVID-19 than the unvaccinated.

Those vaccinated older adults are likelier to take precautions of wearing a mask, avoiding crowds and travel despite the protection afforded by their shots. That’s according to a survey from The Associated Press-NORC Center for Public Affairs Research.

The survey finds growing numbers of the unvaccinated are planning travel, embracing group gatherings and returning to gyms and houses of worship.

Kathy Paiva is a 70-year-old retired bartender from Palm Coast, Florida. She and her 67-year-old sister both fell ill with the coronavirus. Paiva, who is vaccinated, survived. Her sister, who wasn’t, did not.

“I’m scared to go anywhere right now,” she said. “I’d like to go out to eat, too, but I’m not going to put anyone’s life in danger, especially my own.”

Oliver Midgette, a 73-year-old retired electronics salesman in Norfolk, Virginia, rarely dons a mask and eats in restaurants. He says he “grew up in the old days. I ate dirt. I drank water from a hose.”

Dr. Irwin Redlener, a public health expert and founding director of the National Center for Disaster Preparedness at Columbia University, said unvaccinated people’s concerns about the virus are lower because of their “disregard for science.”

Linda Wells, a 61-year-old retired high school administrator in San Francisco, says defiance about vaccines is “selfish” and a “stubborn point of view keeps them from resolving a health crisis.”

___

PORTLAND, Maine — More than 75% of Maine’s population age 20 and older is fully vaccinated against coronavirus, one of the highest rates in the country.

The Maine Center for Disease Control and Prevention reported about 65% of the state’s total population is fully vaccinated. The nationwide rate is closer to 55% for the total population.

Meanwhile, Maine is dealing with an early fall surge of new cases of the coronavirus among the unvaccinated. Deaths from the virus fell in the past two weeks.

___

JOHANNESBURG — A report into dealings by senior officials at South Africa’s health ministry during the coronavirus pandemic has revealed corruption, fraud and the misappropriation of millions of dollars meant to aid the fight against COVID-19.

The highly awaited report by the Special Investigating Unit was released by president Cyril Ramaphosa. It found wrongdoing by former health minister Dr. Zweli Mkhize and others.

The report said Mkhize, who resigned last month, interfered in the procurement process to have a COVID-19 communications contract worth $10 million awarded to close associates. It says the associates later made payments for the benefit of Mkhize and his family.

___

BRATISLAVA, Slovakia — Coronavirus infections have been rising in Slovakia, reaching levels unseen for half a year.

The Health Ministry says the daily increase in new cases reached 1,459 on Tuesday, the highest number since April 7. It was 1,180 cases a week ago.

There were 14 reported deaths on Tuesday for a total of 12,620 in the nation of 5.5 million, the most since mid-June.

Also, the number of people needing hospitalization reached 531, the highest since May. The ministry says almost 85% are unvaccinated.

So far, 2.4 million people in Slovakia have received at least one shot of a vaccine, one of the lowest vaccination rates among European Union countries.

___

LJUBLJANA, Slovenia — Slovenia has suspended Johnson & Johnson vaccines while probing the death of a 20-year-old woman.

Health Minister Janez Poklukar on Wednesday said the suspension will be in place until all circumstances of the woman’s death are cleared. He says the woman died from a stroke two weeks after receiving the jab.

The woman’s death this week was the second serious case of adverse effects of the Johnson & Johnson jabs that have been administered to about 120,000 people in Slovenia, the official STA news agency reported.

However, Poklukar says the vaccine “benefits continue to outweigh the risks.”

The announcement is likely to fuel Wednesday’s protests in the capital, Ljubljana, against vaccination and coronavirus measures. Police used tear gas and water cannons on some protesters who tried to block a major highway.

___

BEIJING — A city in northern China has killed three housecats after they tested positive for COVID-19.

The authorities in Harbin say the action was taken because there was no available treatment for animals with the disease. The owner tested positive for the coronavirus on Sept. 21 and went into isolation after leaving food and water out for the three cats.

A community worker gave the cats coronavirus tests, which twice came back positive. Despite an online appeal by the owner, the cats were put down Tuesday evening.

According to the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, the risk of animals spreading the coronavirus to people is “considered to be low.” It’s known to be transmissible from people to animals in some situations, especially when there is close contact.

“People with suspected or confirmed COVID-19 should avoid contact with animals, including pets, livestock, and wildlife,” the CDC says on its website.

___

MOSCOW — Russia is reporting record coronavirus deaths for the second day in a row, but authorities say they are not considering imposing nationwide restrictions.

Russia’s state coronavirus task force on Wednesday registered 857 deaths, the country’s highest daily number of the pandemic. The previous record of 852 COVID-19 deaths was reported Tuesday.

New cases also have risen in recent weeks, increasing from about 18,000 confirmed a day in mid-September to some 22,000 this week. On Wednesday, Russia reported 22,430 new confirmed cases.

Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov said the numbers are “a serious cause for concern” but nationwide restrictions aren’t currently being discussed. Peskov pointed out that regional governments are empowered to introduce their own measures and some regions are doing that in light of the surging infections.

In all, Russian authorities have reported over 7.4 million confirmed infections and more than 206,000 deaths. However, reports by the government’s statistical service Rosstat that tally coronavirus-linked deaths retroactively reveal much higher mortality numbers.

___

HANOI — Video footage of police officers in southern Vietnam violently escorting a women to take a COVID-19 test has gone viral as authorities requested an investigation of the case on Wednesday, local media reported.

In a video shown on the website of the state-owned Tuoi Tre newspaper, two riot police officers locked the woman’s arms behind her back in front of her crying child as they took her out of an apartment in Binh Duong province.

According to the newspaper, the officers broke the lock of the woman’s apartment after she refused to attend a routine coronavirus test at her condominium building on Tuesday.

The woman said she was busy with an online yoga class and did not want to go for the test because the testing site might be crowded, the newspaper reported.

The video shows the woman was taken to the site, where a police officer held her arms as a health officer took a swab sample.

Provincial authorities have ordered an investigation of the individuals involved in the incident, the newspaper said.

Under Vietnamese laws, people who resist procedures needed to contain contagious diseases and go on to spread the disease face up to five years in prison, but police cannot break into private household without a warrant.

___

MADRID — Open-air stadiums in Spain will be allowed to host spectators to their full capacity and indoor sports facilities up to 80% of their maximum capacity during October.

Audience attendance in sports’ events is currently capped to 60% outdoors and 40% in indoor facilities.

The new capacity guidelines will be in place from Oct. 1, the Health Ministry said in a statement on Wednesday. The revision was timed for the beginning of the Spanish soccer and basketball leagues.

The ministry says fans will need to wear masks at all times and keep 1.5 meters (5 feet) of social distance. Drinking will be allowed during games, but not eating or smoking.

A vaccination drive has reached 77% of Spain’s 47 million residents and largely credited for a sharp decline in coronavirus infections.

___

GENEVA — The World Health Organization reported that the global number of new coronavirus cases and deaths continued to fall in the past week, with an estimated 3.3 million new infections and about 55,000 deaths, marking a 10% drop in both.

In its regular assessment of the pandemic issued on Tuesday, the U.N. health agency said the biggest drops in new cases were seen in the Middle East, the Western Pacific and the Americas.

WHO first reported a substantial decrease in cases in mid-September at 4 million new cases, with declines seen in all areas of the world, the first time in more than two months that COVID-19 cases had fallen.

WHO said all regions reported more than a 15% decline in deaths, except for Europe, where the number of deaths was similar to the previous week and Africa, where there was about a 5% rise.

In Asia, the number of deaths dropped by nearly a quarter. WHO warned there would likely be more spikes of COVID-19 as the Northern Hemisphere enters winter. The disease spreads more easily during winter as people spend more time indoors. Social distancing restrictions also are being relaxed in many countries that have a relatively high level of vaccination.

___

Caption In this Monday, Sept. 27, 2021, photo Bronwyn Russell poses for a photo at her home in Des Plaines, Ill. Russell, who has had the COVID-19 vaccine, wears a mask anytime she leaves her Illinois home. “I’m worried. I don’t want to get sick,” says Russell. (AP Photo/Nam Y. Huh) Credit: Nam Y. Huh Credit: Nam Y. Huh

Caption In this Monday, Sept. 27, 2021, photo Bronwyn Russell holds her COVID-19 vaccination record card as she poses for a photo at her home in Des Plaines, Ill. Russell wears a mask anytime she leaves her Illinois home. “I’m worried. I don’t want to get sick,” says Russell. (AP Photo/Nam Y. Huh) Credit: Nam Y. Huh Credit: Nam Y. Huh

Caption A health worker prepares to administer a dose of Covaxin during a vaccination drive against COVID-19 in New Delhi, India, Wednesday, Sept. 29, 2021. India, the world’s largest vaccine producer, will resume exports and donations of surplus coronavirus vaccines in October after halting them during a devastating surge in domestic infections in April. (AP Photo/Altaf Qadri) Credit: Altaf Qadri Credit: Altaf Qadri

Caption Russian President Vladimir Putin listens to Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan during their meeting in the Bocharov Ruchei residence in the Black Sea resort of Sochi, Russia, Wednesday, Sept. 29, 2021. (Vladimir Smirnov, Sputnik, Kremlin Pool Photo via AP) Credit: Vladimir Smirnov Credit: Vladimir Smirnov

Caption A man walks past a public awareness sign for wearing protective masks and washing hands to help reduce the spread of the coronavirus Wednesday, Sept. 29, 2021, in Tokyo. Japan's government announced Tuesday that the coronavirus state of emergency will end this week to help rejuvenate the economy as infections slow. (AP Photo/Eugene Hoshiko) Credit: Eugene Hoshiko Credit: Eugene Hoshiko

Caption In this photo released by China's Xinhua News Agency, a worker in protective clothing handles COVID-19 test samples in Bayan County of Harbin city in northeastern China's Heilongjiang Province, Monday, Sept. 27, 2021. A city in northern China has euthanized three housecats after they tested positive for COVID-19, according to a local media report. The authorities in Harbin said the action was taken because there was no course of treatment for animals with the disease and they would have endangered their owner and residents of the entire apartment complex in which they lived, the Beijing News online said. (Wang Jianwei/Xinhua via AP) Credit: Wang Jianwei Credit: Wang Jianwei

Caption People wait in a queue to be vaccinated at a government hospital in Harare, Zimbabwe on Friday, Sept, 17, 2021. Many employers in Zimbabwe are mandating COVID-19 vaccines for their staff, and the government has its own requirement that its 500,000 employees get the shots. That sets the southern African nation apart from nearly every other on the continent, where the most immediate challenge is still simply acquiring enough doses. (AP Photo/Tsvangirayi Mukwazhi) Credit: Tsvangirayi Mukwazhi Credit: Tsvangirayi Mukwazhi

Caption A man walks past the Saidal state pharmaceutical products company in Algiers, Wednesday, Sept.29, 2021. Algeria's first home-produced coronavirus vaccines came off the assembly line Wednesday, as part of a cooperation deal with the makers of China's Sinovac vaccine. The "CoronaVac" vaccines were made at the Saidal factory in the Algerian city of Constantine, which authorities say is aiming to produce up to 5 million doses per month. (AP Photo/Anis Belghoul) Credit: Anis Belghoul Credit: Anis Belghoul

Caption FILE - In a photo provided by the Michigan Office of the Governor, Gov. Gretchen Whitmer delivers her virtual State of the State address the state, Wednesday, Jan. 27, 2021 in Lansing, Mich. Whitmer on Wednesday, Sept. 29 will deem some Republican-backed budget provisions unconstitutional attempts to restrict COVID-19 public health measures but allow language limiting potential state and municipal vaccination requirements. (Michigan Office of the Governor via AP, File) Credit: Uncredited Credit: Uncredited

Caption A woman holds her vaccination card after getting a second shot at a government hospital in Harare, Zimbabwe on Monday, Sept, 13, 2021. Many employers in Zimbabwe are mandating COVID-19 vaccines for their staff, and the government has its own requirement that its 500,000 employees get the shots. That sets the southern African nation apart from nearly every other on the continent, where the most immediate challenge is still simply acquiring enough doses. (AP Photo/Tsvangirayi Mukwazhi) Credit: Tsvangirayi Mukwazhi Credit: Tsvangirayi Mukwazhi

Caption Keith Mathis holds a panic button he helped create as part of CoxHealth's Innovation Accelerators program. Nurses and hundreds of other staff members will soon begin wearing panic buttons at a Missouri hospital where assaults on workers tripled after the onset of the COVID-19 pandemic. (Sara Karnes/The Springfield News-Leader via AP) Credit: Sara Karnes Credit: Sara Karnes

Caption Nurse Sandra Young gives a dose of COVID-19 vaccine to Chattanooga resident Allen Harris at the Tennessee Riverpark Tuesday, Sept. 28, 2021, in Chattanooga, Tenn. The Hamilton County Health Department continues to administer doses of the COVID-19 vaccine at the Tennessee Riverpark location. (Matt Hamilton/Chattanooga Times Free Press via AP) Credit: Matt Hamilton Credit: Matt Hamilton

Caption Medical staff administer the third dose booster Pfizer vaccine shot to a man at the Matei Bals hospital in Bucharest, Romania, Tuesday, Sept. 28, 2021. Romania reported 11049 new COVID-19 infections in the past 24 hour interval, the highest ever daily number since the start of the pandemic. (AP Photo/Vadim Ghirda) Credit: Vadim Ghirda Credit: Vadim Ghirda

Caption A security person scans COVID-19 certificates of attendees of a political party gathering in Ljubljana, Friday, Sept. 10, 2021. Slovenia has introduced a mandatory anti-COVID vaccination for all civil service employees, further tightening anti-coronavirus measures that have triggered a major riot in the small Alpine state. The measure passed Friday Sept. 17, 2021 says that all state administration employees will need to be vaccinated with one shot by Oct. 1 and by Nov. 1 with the second, unless it's the one-dose Johnson & Johnson vaccine. (AP Photo) Credit: Uncredited Credit: Uncredited

Caption Slovenian and EU flags are seen through a window of the parliament building, in Ljubljana, Thursday, Sept. 16, 2021, broken by anti-COVID measures protesters the previous night. Slovenia has introduced a mandatory anti-COVID vaccination for all civil service employees, further tightening anti-coronavirus measures that have triggered a major riot in the small Alpine state. The measure passed Friday Sept. 17, 2021 says that all state administration employees will need to be vaccinated with one shot by Oct. 1 and by Nov. 1 with the second, unless it's the one-dose Johnson & Johnson vaccine. (AP Photo) Credit: Uncredited Credit: Uncredited

Caption Department store magnate Luciano Hang arrives to testify before a Senate hearing investigating Jair Bolsonaro administration’s handling of the COVID-19 pandemic, in Brasilia, Brazil, Wednesday, Sept. 29, 2021. Hang's mother died at one of the health care company's hospitals under inquiry. (AP Photo/Eraldo Peres) Credit: Eraldo Peres Credit: Eraldo Peres

Caption A person shows a dose of the CoronaVac COVID-19 vaccine at the Saidal factory in Constantine, Wednesday, Sept.29, 2021. Algeria's first home-produced coronavirus vaccines came off the assembly line Wednesday, as part of a cooperation deal with the makers of China's Sinovac vaccine. The "CoronaVac" vaccines were made at the Saidal factory in the Algerian city of Constantine, which authorities say is aiming to produce up to 5 million doses per month. (AP Photo) Credit: Uncredited Credit: Uncredited