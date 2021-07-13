The Latest: All-Stars in AL, NL uniforms for first time

The AL is wearing blue getups and the NL white. Each player has a three-letter abbreviation for his team in red lettering down the left side, partially obscured by his team’s logo.

Credit — or blame — Major League Baseball’s billion-dollar contract with Nike, whose swoosh is displayed prominently on the right side of the uniform just below the collar.

Players still have their regular logos on their caps, displayed over a star.

___

5:20 p.m.

There were a pair of late additions to the AL All-Star team: Tampa Bay right-hander Andrew Kittredge and Minnesota left-hander Taylor Rogers.

They replaced New York Yankees right-hander Gerrit Cole and Seattle left-hander Yusei Kikuchi. Cole said the Yankees did not want him to pitch. Kikuchi went on the COVID-19 injured list Sunday, tested negative twice and was activated Monday. Cole and Kikuchi were in Denver but were made inactive for Tuesday night.

___

4:20 p.m.

The skies were gray overhead and there was occasional drizzle during batting practice ahead of Tuesday night’s All-Star Game at Coors Field.

There was a chance severe weather would come through Denver ahead of the scheduled first pitch at 6:15 p.m.

Shohei Ohtani of the Los Angeles Angels was set to become baseball’s first two-way All-Star, hitting leadoff for the American League as its designated hitter and also the AL’s starting pitcher.

The AL entered with seven straight wins and 19 of the last 22, with the infamous 2002 tie thrown in.

This year’s game originally was scheduled for Atlanta but was moved by baseball Commissioner Rob Manfred in response to a Georgia voting law that critics say will negatively affect communities of color.

___

National League players warm-up during batting practice prior to the MLB All-Star baseball game, Tuesday, July 13, 2021, in Denver. (AP Photo/Gabriel Christus) Credit: Gabriel Christus Credit: Gabriel Christus

Johnny Wilson, of Cleveland, watches National league players warm-up during batting practice prior to the MLB All-Star baseball game, Tuesday, July 13, 2021, in Denver. (AP Photo/Matt York) (AP Photo/Gabriel Christus) Credit: Gabriel Christus Credit: Gabriel Christus

National League's Nolan Arenado, of the St. Louis Cardinals, center, warms-up during batting practice prior to the MLB All-Star baseball game, Tuesday, July 13, 2021, in Denver. (AP Photo/Gabriel Christus) Credit: Gabriel Christus Credit: Gabriel Christus