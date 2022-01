The Latest: Tennis star Alcott ends career in Australia

Alcott retires with 15 Grand Slam titles. He completed an unprecedented Golden Slam last year, winning all four majors in the wheelchair quad as well as the Tokyo Paralympics event.

___

4:30 p.m.

It's going to be an all-Australian men's double final on Saturday at Melbourne Park.

Nick Kyrgios and Thanasi Kokkinakis, dubbed the “Special K" team, beat the third-seeded pair of Marcel Granollers of Spain and Horacio Zeballos of Argentina 7-6 (4), 6-4.

It came before a nearly full Rod Laver Arena with many fans admitted without the need for tickets and using their Melbourne Park grounds passes.

On an adjoining near-empty Margaret Court Arena, fellow Australians Matthew Ebden and Max Purcell beat the second-seeded team of Rajeev Ram of the United States and Joe Salisbury of Britain 6-3, 7-6 (9), saving four set points in the second set.

___

3:15 p.m.

The mixed doubles finalists are set at Melbourne Park with the Australian wild-card entry of Jaimee Fourlis and Jason Kubler set to play in Friday's final after a seriously late finish in their semifinal.

In a match ending after 2 a.m. on Thursday due to the marathon men’s quarterfinal between Daniil Medvedev and Felix Auger-Aliassime won by Medvedev in five sets, Fourlis and Kubler continued their unlikely run.

After saving a match point, the pair beat Lucie Hradecka and Gonzalo Escobar 2-6, 7-6 (2), 10-6 to advance to the championship match.

“I didn’t wake up, I swear, until after the first set," Kubler said.

The Australians will face Kristina Mladenovic and Ivan Dodig, who beat Zhang Shuai and John Peers in the other semifinal.

___

2:20 p.m.

The top-seeded Czech team of Barbora Krejcikova and Katerina Siniakova have advanced to the women's doubles final at Melbourne Park with a 6-2, 6-3 win over the third-seeded pair of Veronika Kudermetova of Russia and Elise Bertens of Belgium.

Kerjcikova and Siniakova will play Beatriz Haddad Maia and Anna Danilina in Sunday's final. Earlier Haddad Maia and Danilana beat the the No.2-seeded Japanese pair of Shuko Aoyama and Ena Shibahara 6-4, 5-7, 6-4.

___

2 p.m.

Beatriz Haddad Maia and Anna Danilina have advanced to the women's doubles final with a 6-4, 5-7, 6-4 win over the Japanese pair of No. 2-seeded Shuko Aoyama and Ena Shibahara at Rod Laver Arena.

Haddad Maia, of Brazil, and Danilina, of Kazahstan, will play the winner of the later semifinal between the top-seeded Czech team of Barbora Krejcikova and Katerina Siniakova and third-seeded Veronika Kudermetova of Russia and Elise Bertens of Belgium.

Next up on Rod Laver is a men's doubles semifinal with the “Special K" Australian team of Nick Kyrgios and Thanasi Kokkinakis playing third-seeded Marcel Granollers of Spain and Horacio Zeballos of Argentina.

The women's singles semifinals are set for the night program at Rod Laver Arena. Top-ranked and local hope Ash Barty plays American Madison Keys, followed by Iga Switek's match against another American, Danielle Collins.

___

Sam Schroder of the Netherlands poses with his trophy. After defeating Dylan Alcott of Australia in the quad wheelchair singles final at the Australian Open tennis championships in Melbourne, Australia, Thursday, Jan. 27, 2022. (AP Photo/Simon Baker)

Nick Kyrgios, right, of Australia and compatriot Thanasi Kokkinakis talk during their doubles semifinal game against Marcel Granollers of Spain and Horacio Zeballos of Argentina at the Australian Open tennis championships in Melbourne, Australia, Thursday, Jan. 27, 2022. (AP Photo/Simon Baker)

Nick Kyrgios of Australia throws his racket in frustration during his doubles semifinal with compatriot Thanasi Kokkinakis against Marcel Granollers of Spain and Horacio Zeballos of Argentina at the Australian Open tennis championships in Melbourne, Australia, Thursday, Jan. 27, 2022. (AP Photo/Simon Baker)

Anna Danilina of Kazakhstan and Beatriz Haddad Maia of Brazil celebrate after defeating Shuko Aoyama and Ena Shibahara of Japan during their doubles semifinal game at the Australian Open tennis championships in Melbourne, Australia, Thursday, Jan. 27, 2022. (AP Photo/Simon Baker)