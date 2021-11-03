The Gap Band founder Ronnie Wilson dies at age 73

The Gap Band was formed in Tulsa, Oklahoma, by brothers Ronnie, Charlie and Robert Wilson, who grew up singing in their father's church. The name of the band is an abbreviation of street names in the heart of Tulsa's Black business district.

After their first record came out in 1974, they had hits throughout the ‘70s and ’80s with songs like “Shake," “I Don’t Believe You Want To Get Up and Dance (Oops!)" and “You Dropped a Bomb On Me.”