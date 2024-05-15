'The Fly’ has become notorious in France after a brazen escape. What's his criminal history?

Known as “La Mouche” (The Fly), Amra has also been referred to by other aliases such as “Yanis,” “Momo,” and “Schtroumpf” (Smurf). According to French media, these nicknames reflect his elusive nature and extensive activities.

Amra was born on March 10, 1994, in Rouen, a port city on the Seine River. His adolescence was a colorful one, marked by early run-ins with the law. His first offenses occurred between the ages of 11 and 14, involving violence, theft and extortion, according to the Paris public prosecutor. Growing up in a troubled environment in Normandy, he quickly became entangled in a life of crime.

By age 15, Amra was already infamous among local law enforcement. Recently sentenced for burglary by the judicial tribunal in Evreux on May 10, he is also under investigation for an attempted organized homicide in Saint-Etienne-du-Rouvray and a kidnapping that resulted in death. Paris public prosecutor Laure Beccuau stated that Amra had significant connections with Marseille’s organized crime syndicates and was suspected of heading a drug trafficking network.

He was recently detained at the Val de Reuil prison center near Rouen following his recent sentencing for burglary. Previously, he was incarcerated at La Sante prison in Paris and Les Baumettes in Marseille. Despite not being classified as an inmate of the highest level of risk, he did require high security during his transfers, necessitating an escort of three guards, which was recently increased to five, according to officials.

Just days before his escape on Tuesday, Amra attempted to saw through the bars of his cell, leading to his placement in isolation, officials said. Guards had discovered he was using tape to conceal his actions, according to French media reports.

Amra’s extensive criminal record reads like a dark novel — armed violence, extortion, drug trafficking, and organized crime. He has been described as “versatile and opportunistic” by police, engaging in a range of criminal activities to bolster his income. This includes, according to Le Monde, orchestrating kidnappings and extortions from his cell using encrypted messaging apps like Signal.

Amra’s escape and violent history have made him a symbol of the challenges faced by French law enforcement in combating organized crime and ensuring the security of high-risk prisoners. The national search for “The Fly” continues as authorities remain determined to bring him back into custody, and the assailants to justice.