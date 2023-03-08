The flowers of war: Ukraine smith turns guns, ammo into art

Mikhalev, who trained as a welder, lives and works in a house whose fence and door are decorated with forged flowers and grapes. In his workshop are piles of half-burnt machine guns and shells from the war’s front line. Friends and acquaintances bring them as raw material for his art.

The smell of iron and paint permeates the workshop, also decorated from floor to ceiling with dozens of religious icons. Mikhalev makes the art as a keepsake, a souvenir of the war in eastern Ukraine.