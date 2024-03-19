BreakingNews
Man named ‘prime suspect’ in fatal Yellow Springs shooting; residents unhappy with communication delay

The first 'cyber-flasher' convicted under England's new law is sent to prison for more than 5 years

A sex offender who is the first person in England and Wales convicted under a new cyber-flashing law has been imprisoned for more than five years
Nation & World
22 minutes ago
X

LONDON (AP) — England's first convicted cyber-flasher was sentenced Tuesday to 5 1/2 years in prison.

Nicholas Hawkes, 39, a convicted sex offender who sent unsolicited photos of his genitals to a girl and a woman, was the first person in England and Wales convicted of violating the Online Safety Act.

Hawkes admitted at an earlier hearing that in February he sent a photograph or film of genitals with intent to cause alarm, distress, or humiliation.

The woman who received the photos in February took screenshots and reported him to police.

Hawkes was on the sex offenders register after being convicted last year of exposure and sexual activity with a child under 16. He pleaded guilty Tuesday to breaching both a community order and suspended sentence he had received for the earlier offense.

The cyber-flashing law that went into effect Jan. 31 makes it an offense to send unsolicited sexual images by social media, dating apps, or technologies such as Bluetooth or Airdrop.

In Other News
1
Stock market today: Wall Street drifts as the wait begins for the...
2
European Union pushes ahead with a plan to buy weapons for Ukraine with...
3
Trump is making the Jan. 6 attack a cornerstone of his bid for the...
4
Hong Kong lawmakers unanimously approve second law that gives...
5
Olympic law rewrite calls for public funding for SafeSport and federal...
© 2024 Springfield News Sun.
All Rights Reserved.
By using this website, you accept the terms of our
Visitor Agreement, Privacy Policy, CCPA, and understand your options regarding Ad Choices.
Learn about Careers at Cox Enterprises.
Back to Top