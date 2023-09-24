The death toll from a truck bomb at a checkpoint in Somalia rises to 21

The death toll from a bombing attack at a government checkpoint in central Somalia has reached 21

Credit: AP

Credit: AP

Nation & World
By OMAR FARUK – Associated Press
12 minutes ago
X

MOGADISHU, Somalia (AP) — The death toll from a bombing attack at a government checkpoint in central Somalia has reached 21, authorities said Sunday.

The number of wounded in Saturday's truck bombing in Beledweyne stood at 52, said Abdifatah Mohamed Yusuf, director general of the Hirshabelle ministry of humanitarian and disaster management.

He told The Associated Press that 17 of those critically wounded were airlifted to the capital, Mogadishu, for treatment.

There has been no immediate claim of responsibility. East Africa’s al-Qaeda affiliate al-Shabab often carries out such attacks in Somalia.

Beledweyne has been the staging point for the Somali government's ongoing military offensive against the extremists, who control parts of central and southern Somalia.

___

AP Africa news: https://apnews.com/hub/africa

In Other News
1
Israeli military raid kills 2 Palestinians in West Bank. Israel says...
2
1 Kosovo police officer killed and 1 wounded in an attack in the north...
3
Tigst Assefa shatters the women's marathon world record by more than 2...
4
RYDER CUP '23: The reachable par-4 16th is the highlight on a course...
5
Biden to open embassies in Cook Islands, Niue as he welcomes Pacific...
© 2023 Springfield News Sun.
All Rights Reserved.
By using this website, you accept the terms of our
Visitor Agreement, Privacy Policy, CCPA, and understand your options regarding Ad Choices.
Learn about Careers at Cox Enterprises.
Back to Top