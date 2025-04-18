KINSHASA, Congo (AP) — The death toll from a boat crash in Congo earlier this week rose to 148 with 100 still missing, investigators say.
In Other News
1
EEOC instructs staff to sideline all new transgender discrimination...
2
Lawsuit challenges revocation of visas for international students
3
Israeli strikes kill at least 25 in Gaza and Huckabee makes first...
4
FSU shooting victims include a school employee whose dad was a Cuban...
5
For some, the Florida State University shooting is a grim repeat of the...