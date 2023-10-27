The Carolina Hurricanes have activated forward Andrei Svechnikov from injured reserve

The Carolina Hurricanes have activated forward Andrei Svechnikov from injured reserve
Nation & World
5 hours ago
X

RALEIGH, N.C. (AP) — The Carolina Hurricanes have activated forward Andrei Svechnikov from injured reserve.

The team announced the move Friday, hours before facing the San Jose Sharks at home. Svechnikov suffered a serious knee injury last season, sidelining him for the last part of the regular season and the team's push to the Eastern Conference Final in the Stanley Cup Playoffs.

The 23-year-old had surgery to repair his right anterior cruciate ligament in March. He skated with the team in a yellow non-contact jersey to open training camp last month, though Svechnikov and coach Rod Brind'Amour were non-committal on exactly when he would be ready to play. Svechnikov recently shed that jersey for workouts.

The former No. 2 overall draft pick from 2018 provides a physical presence. His absence loomed large as Carolina struggled to generate offense while being swept by Florida all in one-goal games.

___

AP NHL: https://apnews.com/hub/NHL

In Other News
1
Live Updates | Authorities name all 18 Maine mass shooting victims and...
2
Maine's close-knit deaf community is grieving in the wake of shootings...
3
Judge in Young Dolph murder case removes himself based on appeals court...
4
FTX founder Sam Bankman-Fried acknowledges in court that customers were...
5
COVID-19 treatments to enter the market with a hefty price tag
© 2023 Springfield News Sun.
All Rights Reserved.
By using this website, you accept the terms of our
Visitor Agreement, Privacy Policy, CCPA, and understand your options regarding Ad Choices.
Learn about Careers at Cox Enterprises.
Back to Top