'The Brutalist' tops New York Film Critics Circle Awards. Carol Kane, Adrien Brody win acting prizes

NEW YORK (AP) — Brady Corbet's 3 1/2-hour postwar epic "The Brutalist" won best film from the New York Film Critics Circle on Tuesday, while its lead, Adrien Brody, also won best actor.

The win notches an early awards-season victory for one of the fall's most-talked about films. "The Brutalist," which A24 will release Dec. 20, stars Brody as László Toth, a visionary Hungarian Jewish architect who flees WWII Budapest for America.