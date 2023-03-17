The bitcoin bounce: what comes next?

That put bitcoin prices in freefall. Higher interest rates mean that safe assets like Treasurys become more attractive to investors because their yields have increased, dulling the shine of high-growth companies and other assets that carry more risk. That includes bitcoin.

Yet economic data earlier this year seemed to suggest that inflation had peaked, raising the chance that the Fed would ease off on rate hikes, and that was the start of bitcoin's bounce.

How did the recent bank collapses play into all of this?

The collapse of Silicon Valley Bank and Signature Bank actually fueled investments in bitcoin. In the eyes of Wall Street, a shaky financial system lowered the odds even further that the Fed could continue raising rates, as had been the prevailing expectation as recently as the start of last week, before Silicon Valley Bank blew up.

“As the economy heads towards a recession, the cryptoverse could look more attractive than equities,” wrote Edward Moya of Oanda in a research report. “It appears the downside risks are greater for the S&P 500 than they are for Bitcoin.”

If an investor on Jan. 1 put $100 into bitcoin and $100 in an S&P 500 index fund, the bitcoin investment would have returned $60, compared with a $2 return on the S&P bet.

So will bitcoin keep rising?

All eyes now turn to the Federal Reserve, which meets next week and will make a decision on what to do about its benchmark interest rate.

What the Fed does may not matter at all as far as bitcoin investors are concerned.

“Bitcoin is Dr. Jekyll and Mr. Hyde when it comes to how it reacts to Fed rate expectations,” Moya said. “For most of last year, higher Treasury yields alongside rising Fed rate hike expectations spelled trouble for Bitcoin. Fed rate cut bets are good news for cryptos, but a severe recession should prove troubling for all risky assets, including bitcoin.”