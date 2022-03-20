‘The Batman,' still No. 1, crosses $300 million

“The Batman,” directed by Matt Reeves, also picked up $49.1 million internationally this weekend, bringing its global total to $598.1 million. The only place “The Batman” seems to be stumbling is in China where it earned $12.1 million in its first weekend. But about 43% of cinemas in China are closed due to the pandemic and “The Batman” still did slightly better than “Unchartered” which also opened there this weekend to $10.3 million.

“The Batman” cost an estimated $200 million to make, not counting the many millions spent on marketing. But it is already a win for Warner Bros., which took at hit at the box office in 2021 because all of its films were released simultaneously in theaters and on HBO Max.