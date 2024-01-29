The Bahamas pushes to reduce violence as the US Embassy warns of a spike in killings

The U.S. Embassy said that most of the crime has occurred on the islands of New Providence and Grand Bahama, with “retaliatory gang violence” behind most of the killings.

“Murders have occurred at all hours, including in broad daylight on the streets,” it said in a statement last week.

U.S. officials said the local population is the one primarily affected by the high homicide rate.

The number of homicides reported in the archipelago of roughly 400,000 people last year weren't immediately available, but killings increased by 8% from 2021 to 2022, with 128 slayings reported, up from 119, according to the Royal Bahamas Police Force.