'The Bachelor' ends controversial season with ratings high

James had selected contestant Rachael Kirkconnell, who had appeared in the plantation-themed pictures. During the “After the Final Rose” special, he revealed that he had broken up with her after the controversy came to light.

It's tough to judge whether Harrison's absence had any impact on the “After the Final Rose” ratings, because ABC hadn't done one of those specials since 2018.

CBS won the week in the ratings, with an average of 4.5 million viewers in prime time. NBC had 3.6 million, ABC had 3.4 million, Fox had 2 million, Univision had 1.4 million, Ion Television had 1.2 million and Telemundo had 1.1 million

Fox News Channel led the cable rankings, averaging 2.23 million viewers. TBS had 1.88 million, MSNBC had 1.65 million, TNT had 1.41 million and HGTV had 1.2 million.

ABC's “World News Tonight” led the evening news ratings race with an average of 8.7 million viewers, NBC's “Nightly News” had 7.1 million and the “CBS Evening News” had 5 million.

For the week of March 15-21, the top 20 shows, their networks and viewerships:

1. “NCIS,” CBS, 9.99 million.

2. “FBI,” CBS, 8.08 million.

3. “60 Minutes,” CBS, 7.89 million.

4. “The Voice” (Monday), NBC, 7.85 million.

5. “Chicago Fire,” NBC, 7.49 million.

6. “Chicago Med,” NBC, 7.1 million.

7. “FBI: Most Wanted,” CBS, 6.26 million.

8. “Chicago PD,” NBC, 6.22 million.

9. “The Bachelor,” ABC, 6.1 million.

10. “The Bachelor: After the Final Rose,” ABC, 5.67 million.

11. “American Idol,” ABC, 5.64 million.

12. “The Neighborhood,” CBS, 5.39 million.

13. “The Masked Singer,” Fox, 5.13 million.

14. “Bull,” CBS, 5.123 million.

15. “America's Funniest Home Videos,” ABC, 5.122 million.

16. “Station 19,” ABC, 5.106 million.

17. “Bob Hearts Abishola,” CBS, 5.105 million.

18. “This is Us,” NBC, 5.01 million.

19. “Grey's Anatomy,” ABC, 4.99 million.

20. NCAA Men's Basketball: Wisconsin vs. North Carolina, CBS, 4.44 million.