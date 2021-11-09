The AP Interview: Facebook whistleblower fears the metaverse

She says the social media giant prioritizes engagement and user growth over online safety. Haugen, who also provided a vast trove of redacted internal documents to a group of news organizations, alleges that Facebook's systems amplify online hate and extremism, fail to protect young people from harmful content and the company lacks any incentive to fix the problems.

Haugen’s documents have exposed an internal crisis at the social media giant, which provides free services to 3 billion people. Zuckerberg has dismissed Haugen’s claims as a “coordinated effort” to paint a false picture of the company.

Officials in Washington and European capitals are taking her claims seriously. European Union lawmakers questioned her intensely Monday, before applauding her at the end of the 2 1/2 hour hearing.

The EU is drafting new digital rules for the 27-nation bloc that call for reining in big “digital gatekeepers,” requiring them to be more transparent about their algorithms that determine what people see on their feeds and making them more accountable for content on their platforms.

Haugen has already made stops in London and Berlin to speak to officials and lawmakers and spoke at a tech conference in Lisbon. She also will address French lawmakers in Paris on Wednesday.

___

Chan reported from London.

Caption Facebook whistleblower Frances Haugen speaks during an interview with The Associated Press in Brussels, Tuesday, Nov. 9, 2021. Facebook Whistleblower, Frances Haugen spoke Monday to MEP's about the negative impact of big tech companies' business models on users and societies and how this could be tackled by the EU's digital legislation. (AP Photo/Virginia Mayo) Credit: Virginia Mayo Credit: Virginia Mayo

