The AP Interview: Belarus doing 'everything' to end war

“But why is Ukraine, on whose territory a war in effect is ongoing, military action, people are dying, -- why is Ukraine not interested in these negotiations?”

Russia deployed forces to Belarusian territory under the pretext of military drills and then sent them rolling into Ukraine as part of the invasion that began on Feb. 24.

Lukashenko publicly supported the operation, alleging at a meeting with Russian President Vladimir Putin in early March that Ukraine planned to attack Belarus and that Moscow’s offensive prevented that. He said he brought a map to show Putin from where the alleged attack was supposed to take place, but offered no other evidence to back the claim.

Earlier this week, Belarusian military announced snap drills that raised concerns in Ukraine. However, Lukashenko assured the AP on Thursday that the drills didn’t threaten anyone.

“We do not threaten anyone and we are not going to threaten and will not do it. Moreover, we can’t threaten -- we know who opposes us, so to unleash some kind of a conflict, some kind of war here in the West is absolutely not in the interests of the Belarusian state. So the West can sleep peacefully.”

Combined Shape Caption Belarus President Alexander Lukashenko listens to questions during an interview with The Associated Press at the Independence Palace in Minsk, Belarus, Thursday, May 5, 2022. (AP Photo/Markus Schreiber) Credit: Markus Schreiber Credit: Markus Schreiber Combined Shape Caption Belarus President Alexander Lukashenko listens to questions during an interview with The Associated Press at the Independence Palace in Minsk, Belarus, Thursday, May 5, 2022. (AP Photo/Markus Schreiber) Credit: Markus Schreiber Credit: Markus Schreiber

