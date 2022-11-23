Thanksgiving slate features five winning football teams

Speaking of the Vikings, they’ll look to rebound from that disappointing loss to Dallas in the nightcap against the New England Patriots (6-4).

Minnesota (8-2) has been outscored 64-10 in its two losses.

Pro Picks has fared far better predicting Sunday games than Thursday contests this season, but perhaps three games are luckier than one.

Buffalo (minus 9 1/2) at Detroit

Josh Allen and the Bills face a different crowd in Detroit this week. The Lions have allowed 19 points per game during a three-game winning streak.

BILLS, 30-22

New York Giants (plus 9 1/2) at Dallas

The Cowboys are 1-10 against the spread in the past 11 games on Thanksgiving, but the Giants are dealing with several injuries.

COWBOYS, 27-16

New England (plus 2 1/2) at Minnesota

Kirk Cousins is 0-2 against Bill Belichick. The Patriots can’t score.

VIKINGS, 23-13

Baltimore (minus 4) at Jacksonville

Struggling to beat the Panthers got the Ravens’ attention.

BEST BET: RAVENS, 24-17

Cincinnati (minus 2 1/2) at Tennessee

The AFC South-leading Titans get no respect in a playoff rematch against the team that ended their 2021 season.

UPSET SPECIAL: TITANS, 24-23

Denver (minus 2 1/2) at Carolina

It’s Sam Darnold’s turn to start for the Panthers. At least he didn’t cost Carolina Russell Wilson’s price.

BRONCOS, 20-16

Atlanta (plus 4) at Washington

Taylor Heinicke is 4-1 as the starter, the defense is leading the way and the Commanders are rolling. The Falcons remain only one game behind the Buccaneers in the NFC South.

COMMANDERS, 21-19

Tampa Bay (minus 3 1/2) at Cleveland

Tom Brady and the Buccaneers return from a bye. Jacoby Brissett starts his last game before Deshaun Watson’s return.

BUCCANEERS, 23-17

Houston (plus 13) at Miami

Fresh off a bye, the Dolphins get another one against a one-win team.

DOLPHINS, 30-13

Chicago (plus 4 1/2) at New York Jets

Justin Fields has an opportunity to make the Jets regret taking Zach Wilson ahead of him in last year’s draft even more.

JETS, 19-17

Las Vegas (plus 3 1/2) at Seattle

The Raiders try to build off a comeback win at Denver.

SEAHAWKS, 27-23

Los Angeles Chargers (minus 4) at Arizona

The right opponent for the Chargers to get back on the winning track after losing two in a row.

CHARGERS, 30-17

Los Angeles Rams (plus 14 1/2) at Kansas City

The defending Super Bowl champions are a mess. Patrick Mahomes and the Chiefs look like the best team in the NFL.

CHIEFS, 31-13

New Orleans (plus 9 1/2) at San Francisco

Jimmy Garoppolo and the 49ers are rolling.

49ERS, 26-20

Green Bay (plus 7) at Philadelphia

Aaron Rodgers and the Packers are desperate to save their season.

EAGLES, 24-23

Pittsburgh (plus 2 1/2) at Indianapolis

The Colts would’ve defeated the Eagles if they didn’t make costly penalties.

COLTS, 20-16

2022 RECORD

Last Week: Straight up: 10-4. Against spread: 7-6-1.

Season: Straight up: 96-68. Against spread: 85-75-4.

Thursday Night: Straight up: 6-5. Against spread: 4-7.

Monday Night: Straight up: 6-6. Against spread: 5-7.

Best Bet: Straight up: 7-4. Against spread: 7-4.

Upset Special: Straight up: 4-7. Against spread: 5-5-1.

___

Follow Rob Maaddi on Twitter at https://twitter.com/robmaaddi

___

AP NFL: https://apnews.com/hub/nfl and https://twitter.com/AP_NFL

Credit: Bruce Kluckhohn Credit: Bruce Kluckhohn