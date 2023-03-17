Thailand's opposition party unveils policies and candidates

Despite attempts by his opponents to root out his family’s influence in Thai politics, Thaksin retains significant support, especially among poorer voters. As a consequence, Pheu Thai is being tipped by many analysts to win the most seats of any party and has been touting its prospects of a landslide victory.

Thaksin’s daughter, Paetongtarn Shinawatra, is expected to be its main candidate for the prime minister’s post.

On Friday, she outlined policies including improving labor conditions, guaranteeing a higher minimum wage, reducing pollution and turning Thailand into a financial technology hub.

“I hope everyone wins their elections by a landslide, winning the people’s hearts by a lot,” she said to the assembled candidates, receiving enthusiastic applause. “Together we will fix the problems that have piled up over the last eight years, make them diminish and disappear.”

Even if Pheu Thai wins the most seats, it may not necessarily provide the prime minister. The top post is chosen by a combined vote of the elected lawmakers and the appointed 250-strong Senate. The Senate is widely expected to vote as a bloc in favor of a conservative candidate and against anyone from the Shinawatra camp.

Prime Minister Prayuth has led the country since seizing power in a 2014 military coup that toppled the Pheu Thai government led by Yingluck Shinawatra. Prayuth then continued as prime minister after the 2019 election, which was conducted under laws his junta had introduced to favor his return to power.

