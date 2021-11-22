Thailand's DTAC and True to merge, pursue tech businesses

The newly merged company will apply to be listed on Thailand's stock exchange, the companies said.

Jørgen A. Rostrup, Telenor executive vice president and head of Telenor Asia said the plan reflected the company's commitment to the region.

“Our access to new technologies as well as the best human capital will be a vital contribution to the new company," Rostrup said.

He said the new company plans to raise venture capital funding to invest in promising digital startups focusing on new products and services for Thais.

The plan was approved by the companies’ boards on Friday after a preliminary memorandum of understanding.

During the merger process DTAC, or Total Access Communication Plc., and True will operate as usual, the companies said.

Caption A woman works on her laptop at a True telecom service center in Bangkok, Thailand, Monday, Nov. 22, 2021. Thailand's CP Group and Norway's Telenor Group announced Monday that they are in talks to consider a merger of their respective mobile phone service providers in Thailand, True and dtac.(AP Photo/Sakchai Lalit) Credit: Sakchai Lalit Credit: Sakchai Lalit

