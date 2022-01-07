Thailand tightens entry requirements due to omicron spread

He said travel restrictions imposed on eight African countries will also be lifted that day.

Under the “sandbox" program, fully vaccinated people are allowed to enter specific locations such as Phuket. They must spend a week in an approved hotel, have one test on arrival and another a week later. Although their movements are tracked, they can move around freely.

The “test-and-go” scheme allowed fully vaccinated people to enter Thailand, but they were subject to a coronavirus test on arrival and a second test seven days later. If the first test was negative, they could travel freely. They had to spend their first night in a government-approved hotel awaiting their test results.

Thailand had by far the most ambitious program in the region to allow travelers to enter and move around the country. It eased restrictions after a successful vaccination program in which 100 million doses have been administered to its population of about 60 million people. Booster programs are underway around the country.