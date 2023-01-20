Thailand holds suspect in $100 million deli case

Thai police said U.S. officials informed them of the 54-year-old Coker Jr.’s possible entry into Thailand in December last year, and he was tracked to his residence near a popular tourist spot of Surin beach in Phuket, for which he signed a one-year-lease. He was arrested Jan. 11.

The police statement said he had entered Thailand several years ago with a passport from the eastern Caribbean island of St. Kitts and Nevis, which is one of many nations that sells citizenship in exchange for investment.

Teerat Limpayaraya, a prosecutor in Thailand’s Attorney General’s office, said Coker Jr. is being held in a Bangkok jail pending extradition.

“Mr. Coker Jr. voluntarily consented to be extradited to the U.S., which has simplified the court’s legal process. We have to complete a 30-day waiting period as required by Thai law before sending him back,” said Teerat. “He was visibly frail when he was taken in and told us that he needs medical treatment for his liver disease. We believe that he entered Thailand with a possible plan to settle here.”

A video released by the police showed Coker Jr. sitting in a chair wearing a T-shirt and shorts in his seaside residence as Thai police read out details of search and arrest warrants to him. Later, as he was escorted to a police vehicle, he appeared to need assistance walking.

___

Find more of AP's Asia-Pacific coverage at https://apnews.com/hub/asia-pacific