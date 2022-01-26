Thailand first in Asia to move to decriminalize marijuana

Thailand in 2020 became the first Asian nation to decriminalize the production and use of marijuana for medicinal purposes.

Under changes made in 2020, most parts of the cannabis plant were dropped from the “Category 5” list of controlled drugs, but seeds and buds, which are associated with recreational use, were retained. The proposal now being implemented by the FDA removes all parts of the plant from the list.

Health Minister Anutin has been the driving force behind decriminalizing marijuana. He is the leader of the Bhumjai Thai Party, a major partner in the country’s coalition government, and campaigned in the 2019 general election for legalization of marijuana production to aid farmers. The latest measure is also seen as helping to promote cannabis products as a major industry in Thailand.

Anutin said last week that the FDA's delisting “responds to the government’s urgent policy in developing marijuana and hemp for medical and health care benefits, developing technology and creating income for the public.”

His party announced that on Wednesday it will propose in Parliament a draft Cannabis Act to clarify the legal status of marijuana.