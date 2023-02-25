Thai rookie Vongtaveelap goes four shots clear on LPGA debut

The 20-year-old Vongtaveelap began with an eagle and went on to notch six birdies, including three in a row from the 16th, to finish on 20-under-par-196 in front of thousands of jubilant home fans at the Siam Country Club.

Vongtaveelap will try to become the first player to win on her LPGA Tour debut since Japanese Hinako Shibuno at the 2019 Women’s British Open.