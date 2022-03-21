Text: When's 'lynching?' Michigan governor plot leader said

“When's the lynching?” Fox wrote. “She should be arrested now, immediately. Who wants to roll out?”

The exchange occurred just a few days before the FBI arrested the men as they tried to obtain an explosive to use in a kidnapping.

Fox, Croft, Harris and Caserta are charged with conspiracy. Chappel last week told jurors how two trips were made to Elk Rapids to see Whitmer's property as well as a nearby bridge that could be blown up to distract police.

Defense lawyers claim informants and agents improperly influenced the four men. Fox's attorney, Christopher Gibbons, pursued that theme as he cross-examined Chappel on the smallest details.

Chappel acknowledged that he provided paper and pen for Fox to draw a map after a daytime ride to Elk Rapids. He said he paid for lunch at a diner where the map was drawn and provided transportation for the August 2020 trip.

On another subject, Gibbons pointed out that Chappel had proposed firing a gun and mailing the ammunition casing as a threat to Whitmer.

Chappel said he could have been kicked out of the group if he had appeared too soft.

“I want to continue dialogue with him and see where his mindset’s at,” Chappel said of Fox. “I’m not professional law enforcement. I'm just an average guy with somebody who wants to kidnap and kill the governor. I had no playbook. This was all fluid every day.”

Two other men, Ty Garbin and Kaleb Franks, pleaded guilty to the scheme and will eventually testify for the government.

Whitmer rarely talks publicly about the case, though she referred to "surprises" over the last few years that seem like "something out of fiction" when she filed for reelection last week.

She has blamed former President Donald Trump for fomenting anger over coronavirus restrictions and refusing to condemn right-wing extremists like those charged in the case. Whitmer has said Trump was complicit in the Jan. 6 Capitol riot.

White reported from Detroit.