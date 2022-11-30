Texas woman pleads guilty to role in Vanessa Guillen's death

Guillen's death and claims by her family that she was harassed and assaulted at the Texas base sparked a social media movement of former and active service members who came forward about their own experiences using the hashtag #IAmVaessaGuillen. State and federal lawmakers passed legislation in 2021 honoring Guillen which removed some authority from commanders and gave survivors more options to report.

Guillén had been declared missing since April of 2020. According to a criminal complaint, Aguilar helped Robinson dispose of Guillén’s body after he bludgeoned her to death. Guillén’s family has said that they believe she was sexually harassed by Robinson.

Aguilar, a civilian, later helped Robinson mutilate and hide her body, according to authorities.

Two weeks after Guillen's remains were found, Aguilar originally pleaded not guilty to three conspiracy charges. Authorities say Aguilar had confessed to her role, and a judge dismissed an attempt by her defense team to have the confession thrown out over claims that investigators did not first read her Miranda rights.