Texas senator's 15-hour filibuster spotlights voting clash

A filibuster can last indefinitely, and the current special session is only on day six of 30. That timeline was not lost on Senate Republicans.

"If she can speak on the bill until Sept 1, it dies," tweeted Sen. Kel Seliger.

But buying time has been a theme of the Democrats' summer revolt, including when House members decamped to Washington, D.C., in hopes of pressing President Joe Biden and Congress to pass federal legislation that would protect voting rights. In America's largest red state, they have little choice besides a filibuster or a walkout because they are outnumbered. Republicans won't budge on their party's national priority, as seen by the way tightened voting restrictions have been approved in states such as Georgia, and Florida.

In the Texas Senate, where Republicans hold a majority, making quorum would be possible even if the Democrats walked out. But filibusters have remained an option for minority parties in Texas and at the federal level because senators typically have fewer rules governing how long members can speak.

Alvarado's filibuster is reminiscent of then-Texas Sen. Wendy Davis' use of the delay tactic in 2013 to stop legislation that would have restricted woman's access to abortion. Davis filibustered for 13 hours and became a Democratic star. But that hasn't translated to more success for her or the party; she ran for governor but lost badly to Republican Greg Abbott in 2014 and she lost to the GOP's Chip Roy in November when she ran for Congress.

Alvarado's ambitions are unknown. But for her colleagues, that's not necessarily the point.

“At the end of the day, what this bill is trying to do is shave points in close elections, isn’t that right?” Democratic state Sen. Ronald Gutierrez asked Alvarado in his late-night questioning.

Caption Texas state Sen. Carol Alvarado, D-Houston, talks with staff as she prepares to filibuster Senate Bill 1, a voting bill, at the Texas Capitol, Wednesday, Aug. 11, 2021, in Austin, Texas. (AP Photo/Eric Gay) Credit: Eric Gay Credit: Eric Gay

