Texas running back CJ Baxter lost for season with training camp knee injury that requires surgery

Updated 1 hour ago
AUSTIN, Texas (AP) — Texas running back CJ Baxter injured a knee in practice this week and will miss the 2024 season, the team announced Wednesday.

Baxter will have surgery, but no other details about the injury were provided by the school.

Baxter in 2023 was the first Longhorn freshman tailback to start a season opener since Ricky Williams in 1995. But he was limited by rib and foot injuries in the first two games, and then sat out the third game. That opened the door for Jonathon Brooks, who rushed for 1,139 yards before he tore a knee ligament late in the season.

Baxter finished the 2023 season with 659 yards rushing and five touchdowns as Texas won the Big 12 and earned its first berth in the College Football Playoff.

Texas, which moves to the Southeastern Conference this season, hosts Colorado State on Aug. 31.

