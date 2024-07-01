Texas Rangers rookie Wyatt Langford becomes the 1st major leaguer to hit for the cycle in 2024

BALTIMORE (AP) — Texas Rangers rookie Wyatt Langford hit for the cycle Sunday night in Baltimore, completing the feat with a three-run homer down the left-field line in the eighth inning.
It was the first career four-hit game for the 22-year-old Langford, who was drafted last year by the Rangers with the No. 4 overall pick and made a swift rise to the majors to make Texas' opening-day roster this season.
It was the first cycle in the major leagues in 2024.
Langford tripled in the fourth, doubled in the fifth and singled in the sixth.
