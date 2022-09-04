springfield-news-sun logo
Texas Rangers designate LHP Dallas Keuchel for assignment

Texas Rangers' Dallas Keuchel pitches during the first inning of a baseball game against the Boston Red Sox, Friday, Sept. 2, 2022, in Boston. (AP Photo/Michael Dwyer)

Texas Rangers' Dallas Keuchel pitches during the first inning of a baseball game against the Boston Red Sox, Friday, Sept. 2, 2022, in Boston. (AP Photo/Michael Dwyer)

2 hours ago
BOSTON (AP) — The Texas Rangers designated left-hander Dallas Keuchel for assignment before Sunday’s series finale against the Boston Red Sox.

The 34-year-old Keuchel was 0-2 with a 12.60 ERA in two starts for the Rangers, including taking the loss in Friday’s game when he allowed seven runs in 4 2/3 innings. He's 2-9 with a 9.20 ERA in 14 combined starts with the White Sox, Arizona and Texas this season.

“I felt I pitched a whole lot better than the line read,” Keuchel said after the game. “It felt like I was making pitches and they were battling, like the classic Red Sox game at Fenway Park. I established all my pitches, but this year is what it is. We’re working toward an end goal of putting up some zeroes.”

Keuchel, the 2015 AL Cy Young Award winner, joined the Rangers as a free agent on July 26.

They recalled lefty John King from Triple-A Round Rock to take his spot on the roster.

More AP MLB: https://apnews.com/hub/MLB and https://twitter.com/AP_Sports

Texas Rangers starting pitcher Dallas Keuchel throws to the Detroit Tigers in the first inning of a baseball game in Arlington, Texas, Saturday, Aug. 27, 2022. (AP Photo/Tony Gutierrez)

Texas Rangers starting pitcher Dallas Keuchel throws to the Detroit Tigers in the first inning of a baseball game in Arlington, Texas, Saturday, Aug. 27, 2022. (AP Photo/Tony Gutierrez)

Texas Rangers starting pitcher Dallas Keuchel throws to the Detroit Tigers in the first inning of a baseball game in Arlington, Texas, Saturday, Aug. 27, 2022. (AP Photo/Tony Gutierrez)

