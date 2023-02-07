Texas man jailed in Dallas monkey case says he'd do it again

Irvin has been charged in two of the odd events over a span of several weeks at the zoo and is linked to another, police said. In the taking of the monkeys, Irvin faces one count of burglary and six counts of animal cruelty — three for each monkey. He also faces a burglary charge in relation to the escape of a clouded leopard named Nova, who was discovered missing Jan. 13. A cut was found in her enclosure, and the zoo closed as a search was launched. She was found later that day near her habitat.

Irvin told investigators that he’d wanted to take Nova but that he was only able to pet her before she got on top of her enclosure, an affidavit said.

Police said they've linked Irvin to the cutting of an enclosure for langur monkeys, discovered after Nova went missing, but he hasn't been charged in that. None of the langur monkeys escaped.

In the days leading up to the emperor tamarin monkeys being taken, a man had been raising suspicions at the zoo, asking questions not only about moving and caring for such monkeys, but about the clouded leopard that had escaped, an affidavit said. He was also seen entering staff buildings near the monkeys’ enclosure.

After the monkeys were discovered missing Jan. 30, police released a photo and video from the zoo of a man they said they wanted to talk to about the missing monkeys. The man in the images — who police later said was identified as Irvin — prompted the tip that led police to the vacant home where the monkeys were found Jan. 31. An affidavit said the tip came from a caller who said multiple attendees of a church recognized the man from the images as someone who frequented a vacant home owned by the church.

Police arrested Irving on Thursday a few blocks from The Dallas World Aquarium after he'd been there asking questions about animals at the aquarium and a worker recognized him from news coverage.

Police said have said they are still investigating, but Irvin has not been linked to the suspicious death of an endangered vulture at the zoo in January.

Meanwhile police in Louisiana announced the arrest Tuesday of a 61-year-old man in the case of 12 squirrel monkeys that were discovered missing Jan. 29 from their enclosure at Zoosiana in Broussard, about 60 miles (96 kilometers) west of Baton Rouge. Police said the missing monkeys haven't yet been found.

