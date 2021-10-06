springfield-news-sun logo
Texas high school on lockdown amid reports of shooting

A school shooting has been reported at Timberview High School in Arlington, Texas.
A school shooting has been reported at Timberview High School in Arlington, Texas.

Nation & World
Updated 11 minutes ago
A Dallas-area school district says law enforcement is responding to reports of an “active shooter situation” at a high school

ARLINGTON, Texas (AP) — A Dallas-area school district said Wednesday that law enforcement was responding to reports of an “active shooter situation” at a high school.

The Mansfield Independent School District said in a news release that Timberview High School was on lockdown Wednesday morning. The school is in Arlington, which is part of the Dallas-Fort Worth metropolitan area.

An Arlington Police Department spokeswoman said officers responded to a shooting at the school, but that she couldn't not confirm whether there were any injuries. The police department said on Twitter that officers were doing a "methodical search" and were working closely with other law enforcement agencies.

The district said that students and staff were locked in the classrooms or offices.

Live TV footage showed a line of ambulances and fire department vehicles staged outside the school, but no people being treated for injuries could be seen.

The report came just days after a shooting at a Houston charter school that injured an administrator. Texas’ deadliest school shooting occurred in May of 2018 when a then-17-year-old armed with a shotgun and a pistol opened fire at Santa Fe High School near Houston, killing 10 people, most of whom were students.

