Texas grand jury indicts man in fatal shooting of rapper Takeoff

Clark, 33, who has worked as a DJ and night club promoter, was arrested on Dec. 1.

Authorities allege that surveillance video showed Clark was holding a wine bottle in one hand when he fired his gun. Fingerprints found on the bottle were later used to identify him. FBI sources had also pointed to Clark as being at the shooting, according to police.

Prosecutors alleged Clark had tried to flee the country before his arrest, looking online for information about using fake plane tickets to obtain an expedited passport.

Quinones-Hollins denied Clark was trying to leave the country after the shooting.

Born Kirsnick Khari Ball, Takeoff was the youngest member of Migos, the Grammy-nominated rap trio from suburban Atlanta that also featured his uncle Quavo and cousin Offset.

Clark’s next court hearing is set for Aug. 23.

