Texas death toll from February storm, outages surpasses 100

The most confirmed deaths occurred around Houston, where Harris County officials have reported at least 31 victims.

Among them was Gilbert Rivera, 60, who told relatives after the power went out in his garage apartment that he was cold but staying bundled up. Rivera, who worked for decades as a custodian, had a learning disability but reveled in his independence and chose to live on his own.

Lawrence Ibarra, his 44-year-old nephew, said that after a day of being unable to reach Rivera, his father went out on Houston’s treacherously icy and snowy roads to check on him. When he arrived at Rivera’s garage apartment, he found his son bundled up and dead on the floor. The temperature in Rivera’s house was 37 degrees fahrenheit (3 degrees celsius).

Ibarra said his father told him: “I think he froze to death.” The temperature in Rivera’s house was 37 degrees.

Rivera's family is among those who have filed a lawsuit against the state's embattled electric grid, the Electric Reliability Council of Texas. The disaster led to a congressional investigation and the ouster of ERCOT CEO Bill Magness.

FILE - In this Feb. 18, 2021, file photo, an Oncor Electric Delivery lineman crew works on repairing a utility pole that was damaged by the winter storm that passed through Odessa, Texas. Texas officials on Thursday, March, 25, 2021 raised the death toll from February's winter storm and blackouts to at least 111 people — nearly doubling the state's initial tally following one of the worst power outages in U.S. history.. (Eli Hartman/Odessa American via AP, File) Credit: Eli Hartman Credit: Eli Hartman