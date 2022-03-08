Texas county official to resign after problems with primary

Some election judges and workers who spoke during the meeting told commissioners that they dealt with a variety of problems during the election, including long lines because voting machines weren’t working and long waits to get help from technical support. ’

Late Saturday, election officials in Harris County said that an “oversight” led to 10,000 ballots not being counted. Those votes — 6,000 Democratic and 4,000 Republican — would be added to the final tallies on Tuesday. Longoria was also criticized for a slow count that took 30 hours to complete.

The March 1 primary was the first statewide election that took place in Texas under new, tighter voting laws. Thousands of mail ballots were rejected statewide for not having the new, required identification.

