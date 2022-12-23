Texas coach Beard's fiancée says he didn't strangle her

Leavitt confirmed that Trew, whose name was redacted by police from charging documents, agreed to be named publicly. He declined further comment.

In a statement, the university said: “We are reviewing the statement from Randi Trew. This matter is the subject of an internal investigation and the university does not comment on pending investigations.”

Beard's attorney, Perry Minton, did not immediately respond to a request for comment.

According to the police affidavit in support of Beard's arrest, Trew initially placed an emergency call from the house and told responding officers Beard had strangled her from behind to the point where she couldn't breathe for several seconds, and bit her when an argument turned physical. The affidavit listed several visible signs of an altercation, including bite marks on her arm and abrasions on her face and leg.

According to the affidavit, Trew initally told police “he choked me, bit me, bruises all over my leg, throwing me around and going nuts.”

A separate Austin police incident report notes that Beard told police Trew had struck at him and that he had tried to grab her wrists to stop her. When asked if any punches were landed, Beard told police, “I think she was trying to hit my private parts,” according to the incident report.

Beard is in his second season of a seven-year guaranteed contract that pays him more than $5 million per year. Before that, he was 112-55 in five seasons with the Red Raiders. He was named The Associated Press coach of the year in 2019, when he guided Texas Tech to a 31-7 finish and lost in an overtime thriller to Virginia in the national championship game.

Texas is 3-0 since Beard was suspended. The Longhorns play Texas A&M-Commerce on Dec. 27 before starting Big 12 play at Oklahoma on Dec. 31.

