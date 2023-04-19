Texas cheerleaders shot after one says she got in wrong car

Washington was flown to a hospital in critical condition. Doctors had to remove part of Washington's spleen, KTRK-TV reported.

Someone who witnessed the shooting said the shooter fled the scene after the attack, police said.

Police arrested a suspect, 25-year-old Pedro Tello Rodriguez Jr., who is charged with engaging in deadly conduct, a third-degree felony. Online court records do not list an attorney for him.

Shearer said Washington, a high school senior from Round Rock, north of Austin, is one of her team's stars and was born with only one lung.

“She’s really a huge face in the all-star cheerleading world,” Shearer said. “She’s a mentor and role model to so many kids in this industry. She’s an amazing athlete, amazing kid, so everybody knows her and everybody’s praying for her.”

Washington has committed to competing for Baylor University's acrobatics and tumbling team next year, and her and her Woodlands teammates were set to compete at the The Cheerleading Worlds in Orlando, Florida, this weekend. Shearer said the team will now be “competing for her.”

The attack comes days after two other high-profile shootings that occurred after victims went to mistaken addresses. In one case, a Black teen was shot and wounded after going to the wrong Kansas City, Missouri, home to pick up his younger brothers. In the other, a woman looking for a friend's house in upstate New York was shot and killed after the car she was riding in mistakenly went to the wrong address.